Truth Seekers: Simon Pegg, Nick Frost Horror-Comedy Screens Teaser

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, The World's End) are bringing their cinematic magic to the small screen later this year with their horror-comedy series Truth Seekers, and now Amazon Prime is offering a first look at the teaser that finds Pegg, Frost, and the ensemble cast (courtesy of Thursday's appearance at Comic-Con@Home) as a crew of questionable ghost hunters who go hunting for ghosts- and may have uncovered something far more dangerous. Joining Pegg and Frost in their comical adventures in the paranormal are Malcolm McDowell (A Clockwork Orange), Emma D'Arcy (Hanna), Samson Kayo (Dolittle), and Susan Wokoma (Year of the Rabbit). Pegg, Frost, Nat Saunders, and James Serafinowicz penned the series, with Jim Field Smith (Criminal) directing.

For those taking part in this year's Comic-Con@Home, Pegg, Frost, Serafinowicz, and Saunders discussed the eight-episode series on Thursday, July 23, at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET (here). Both the discussion and following Q&A will be moderated by Empire magazine's Chris Hewitt.

Truth Seekers is a horror comedy series about a team of part-time paranormal investigators who team up to uncover and film ghost sightings across the UK, sharing their adventures on an online channel for all to see. However, as they stake out haunted churches, underground bunkers and abandoned hospitals with their array of homemade ghost-detecting gizmos, their supernatural experiences grow more frequent, more terrifying and even deadly, as they begin to uncover a conspiracy that could bring about Armageddon for the entire human race.

Set in a mysterious world filled with dread and just-out-of-sight monsters, Truth Seekers mixes the very funny with the very scary in an exciting take on genre storytelling, and stars Nick Frost as Gus, Simon Pegg as Dave, Samson Kayo as Elton, Malcolm McDowell as Richard, Emma D'Arcy as Astrid, and Susan Wokoma as Helen.