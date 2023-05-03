TV Writers Strike, Ahsoka, SNL, Picard & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Star Trek: Picard, Supernatural, Night Court, Cobra Kai, Superman & Lois, WGA Strike, Ahsoka/Rebels, and more!

With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us U2 with "Where the Streets Have No Name," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Disney+'s Ahsoka, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, The CW's Supernatural, NBC's Night Court, Netflix's Cobra Kai, The CW's Superman & Lois, USA Network's WWE Raw/NXT, Adult Swim's Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, NBC's Saturday Night Live, HBO's House of the Dragon, ABC's The Rookie, Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, Late-Night/WGA Strike, Showtime's Yellowjackets, Amazon's Good Omens 2, The CW's The Flash, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, May 3, 2023:

Star Trek: Picard Star Jeri Ryan: Seven's "The Hairdoo" Is Retired

Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Offers Sam Winchester Birthday Wishes

Night Court: Writers' Strike Expected to Shutter Season 2 Production

Cobra Kai Season 6 Writers' Room Closed; WGA Strike Support Post

Superman & Lois: Elizabeth Tulloch & Danielle Panabaker Talk Season 3

When Is An NXT Title Match Not Really An NXT Title Match? (Preview)

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal Preview: Copernicus Makes for a Great Boat

AEW's Shocking All In Ticket Sales: Tony Khan's Attack on WWE!

Saturday Night Live Season 48 Done? Writers' Strike Results In Repeats

House of the Dragon Season 2 Scripts Done; UK Filming To Continue

WWE Raw: New Rosters for Raw, Smackdown After WWE Draft Night 2

The Rookie Season 5 Finale Preview: Dead End for Thorsen & Juarez?

Is Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 Still Eyeing June Filming?

SNL, Stephen Colbert, Daily Show & More: Late-Night/WGA Strike Update

Yellowjackets Season 3 Already Impacted by WGA/AMPTP Strike: Lyle

Good Omens 2: Neil Gaiman Clarifies Series' WGA Strike Status

The Flash, Bosch, Gen V, Ahsoka/Rebels & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

