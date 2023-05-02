When Is An NXT Title Match Not Really An NXT Title Match? (Preview)

Our preview for tonight's episode of WWE NXT, where Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre will defend the Tag Titles against Kayden Carter & Katana Chance.

Published
by
|
Comments

The WWE Draft often creates more questions than it answers.  These conundrums usually involve current Champions swapping brands, but what about when a current Champion is set to defend their title against an opponent who is also hitting the road?  That's the situation we find ourselves in with tonight's WWE NXT on the USA Network, as the reigning NXT Women's Tag Team Champions, Alba FyreIsla Dawn, were drafted to SmackDown this week, while their opponents tonight, Kayden CarterKatana Chance, were drafted to Raw just last night.  So no matter who wins tonight, it would appear their time with the titles has a quickly-approaching expiration date.  Kinda makes you question the whole point, huh?

WWE NXT Preview: A Title Match Between Teams Who Are Out Of Here
Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn will defend the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles against the team of Kayden Carter & Katana Chance tonight on NXT, courtesy of WWE.

So how will NXT be dealing with their soon-to-be-vacated Women's Tag Team Titles, and will that have an effect on tonight's planned match?  Let's see what WWE.com says.

Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre put the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships on the line against Kayden Carter & Katana Chance in a matchup of two of the greatest tag teams in all of NXT.

The stakes of this matchup were raised due to the WWE Draft which saw both teams get drafted to SmackDown and Raw, respectively.

Which team will walk out with the titles and head to the main roster with gold in tow? Tune in to WWE NXT on USA at 8/7 C to find out!

Along with that, tonight we will see Wes Lee defend the North American Championship against Drew GulakDragon Lee facing JD McDonaghGigi Dolin taking on Jacy JayneJoe Coffey battling Joe GacyAxiom facing SCRYPTS, and we will also see the NXT debut of Dani Palmer.

 

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE NXT tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.

Ryan FassettAbout Ryan Fassett

As a lifelong fan of movies, comics, wrestling, and collectibles, Ryan is excited to share his thoughts on all of it with you. He is also an active filmmaker and published comic book writer, along with being a connoisseur of soda.
twitterinstagram
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.