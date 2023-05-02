When Is An NXT Title Match Not Really An NXT Title Match? (Preview) Our preview for tonight's episode of WWE NXT, where Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre will defend the Tag Titles against Kayden Carter & Katana Chance.

The WWE Draft often creates more questions than it answers. These conundrums usually involve current Champions swapping brands, but what about when a current Champion is set to defend their title against an opponent who is also hitting the road? That's the situation we find ourselves in with tonight's WWE NXT on the USA Network, as the reigning NXT Women's Tag Team Champions, Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn, were drafted to SmackDown this week, while their opponents tonight, Kayden Carter & Katana Chance, were drafted to Raw just last night. So no matter who wins tonight, it would appear their time with the titles has a quickly-approaching expiration date. Kinda makes you question the whole point, huh?

So how will NXT be dealing with their soon-to-be-vacated Women's Tag Team Titles, and will that have an effect on tonight's planned match? Let's see what WWE.com says.

Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre put the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships on the line against Kayden Carter & Katana Chance in a matchup of two of the greatest tag teams in all of NXT. The stakes of this matchup were raised due to the WWE Draft which saw both teams get drafted to SmackDown and Raw, respectively. Which team will walk out with the titles and head to the main roster with gold in tow? Tune in to WWE NXT on USA at 8/7 C to find out!

Along with that, tonight we will see Wes Lee defend the North American Championship against Drew Gulak, Dragon Lee facing JD McDonagh, Gigi Dolin taking on Jacy Jayne, Joe Coffey battling Joe Gacy, Axiom facing SCRYPTS, and we will also see the NXT debut of Dani Palmer.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE NXT tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.