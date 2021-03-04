UFC 259 Artist Series Poster Has Arrived, Now Available For Order

UFC 259 is this Saturday and the artist series poster for the event is here. Rodrigo Lorenzo is the artist for this one, showcasing the three title fights that will take place this weekend. You can order merch featuring the art right here, including the poster itself. In the main event, the Light Heavyweight tilt between Jan Blachowicz and Isreal Adesanya. Under that fight, women's GOAT Amanda Nunes puts her Featherweight title up for grabs against Megan Anderson, and in the third title fight, champ Petr Yan takes on Aljamain Sterling in a Bantamweight title fight. The artist series poster for UFC 259 can be found below.

UFC 259 An Early Favorite For Card Of The Year

Undefeated middleweight champion Isreal Adesanya moves up to Light Heavyweight to try and become a two-division champ when he takes on Jan Blachowicz in his first title defense. Blachowicz won that title back at UFC 253 last fall with a decisive victory over Dominick Reyes. On that same card, "The Last Stylebender" headlined and soundly defeated Paulo Costa with strikes in the second round, cementing himself as one of the sport's biggest rising stars.

In the co-main event, two-division champ and the greatest women's MMA fighter in history, Amanda Nunes returns to the octagon to face Megan Anderson, who has three first-round finishes in her last four fights. A dangerous striker herself, who knows if she has what it takes to stop one of the greatest runs of any fighter the UFC has ever seen, but she seems up to the challenge. Nunes looks to further her legacy before possibly taking on Julianna Pena, who has been very vocal in demanding the next shot at her.

In the last title fight on the card, Bantamweight champ Petr Yan will put his belt on the line against Aljamain Sterling in a highly anticipated match-up. This fight was set to have happened back in December, but Yan had to pull out. Yan is 7-0 in the UFC, while Sterling is riding a five-fight win streak into the title shot. Both are game fighters who leave it all in the cage, so expect a finish.

Here is the rest of the UFC 259 card, which airs this Saturday, March 6th on ESPN+:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya — light heavyweight title fight

Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson — featherweight title fight

Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling — bantamweight title fight

Islam Makhachev vs. Drew Dober

Thiago Santos vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Preliminary Card (ESPN at 8 p.m. ET)

Dominick Cruz vs. Casey Kenney

Song Yadong vs. Kyler Phillips

Joseph Benavidez vs. Askar Askarov

Livinha Souza vs. Amanda Lemos

Early Prelims (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Sean Brady vs. Jake Matthews

Tim Elliott vs. Jordan Espinosa

Kai Kara-France vs. Rogerio Bontorin

Carlos Ulberg vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu