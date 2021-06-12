UFC 263 Preview: The Return Of Nate Diaz & 2 Title Fights Tonight

UFC 263 takes place tonight, live from the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Two title fights headline the card, as Middleweight champ Israel Adesanya returns to the 185 division to defend the crown against Marvin Vettori. In the co-main event, Delveson Figueiredo puts his Flyweight title on the line in a re-match with Brandon Moreno. The third headlining fight will feature the return of Nate Diaz, as he takes on Leon Edwards. That fight will be the first non-main or non-title fight scheduled for five rounds in UFC history. You can see the hype video for UFC 263 down below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: UFC 263 Cold Open (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FcFgEBPgcvQ)

Top To Bottom, UFC 263 Will Be One Of The Best Cards Of The Year

Adesanya enters the cage tonight after an unsuccessful bid to become the Light Heavyweight champion earlier this year. That was his first MMA loss and is looking to get back on the winning track. He beat Vettori before in 2018, though some, including Vettori, believe he won that fight. He has been on a tear since, and it will be interesting to see how Stylebender handles him. Also at UFC 263, a rematch of the best Flyweight fight of all time. Figueiredo and Moreno fought the distance at UFC in December, and a majority draw was the decision that night. Tonight the two fighters hope to leave no doubt who the king of the Flyweights really is. All eyes will be on Diaz however. This is his first fight since 2019 when he lost to Jorge Masvidal due to a doctor's stoppage. He has a tall task, as Edwards rides in on a nine-fight win streak, and looking for this to be the signature win of his career and finally get that elusive title shot.

Here is the full fight card for UFC 263. It all starts with early prelims at 6 PM EST, followed by the main prelims at 8 PM EST and the main card at 10 PM EST, all on ESPN+.

Main Card – 10:00 pm ET on ESPN+ PPV

Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori 🏆

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 🏆

Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz

Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad

Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill

Prelims – 8:00 pm ET on ESPN+

Drew Dober vs. Brad Riddell

Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart

Lauren Murphy vs. Joanne Calderwood

Movsar Evloev vs. Hakeem Dawodu

Early Prelims – 6:00 pm ET on ESPN+

Pannie Kianzad vs. Alexis Davis

Matt Frevola vs. Terrance McKinney

Chase Hooper vs. Steven Peterson

Fares Ziam vs. Luigi Vendramini

Carlos Felipe vs. Jake Collier

