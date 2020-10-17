UFC Fight Island 6: Can Brian Ortega Slay The Korean Zombie?

Tonight, one of the bitterest fights this year will finally take place as Brian Ortega (14-1, 1 NC) take on "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung (16-5). These two were originally slated to fight almost a year ago in Busan, South Korea before a knee injury robbed us of the match-up. The Zombie stayed on the card and knocked out Frankie Edgar in three minutes, pushing him to 3-1 in his last four and his second first-round stoppage in three fights. Ortega meanwhile was last seen losing a title fight to then champ Max Holloway at UFC 231. It was his first career loss. Since that original bout was canceled, however, tensions have mounted. At UFC Fight Island 6 tonight, the talking is over.

Ortega Vs Korean Zombie A Big Time Fight

This is a genuine Fight of the Year candidate. The feud started when in July 2019 Jung posted on Instagram that Ortega was avoiding fighting him. Jumping ahead to February, after the knee injury forced their fight to be called off, Korean rapper Jay Park went on ESPN and said this: "But Ortega already ducked him one time," Park told ESPN, speaking on Jung's behalf. "So, he doesn't need to fight a fighter that's ducked him already." Uh oh. Ortega did not take kindly to that, and at UFC 248 when he saw Jung and Park at the fights, he waited for The Korean Zombie to walk away for a minute, then confronted Park, slapping him in the process. "I will fight you and I will knock you out and your f@$!ing face will be bloody," Jung wrote in an Instagram post after Ortega's attack. "Now, your fucking face stays in my mind and I will f$@! you up in the cage. I hope you won't run away from me again."

The two have squashed the beef since, seeing as how there was a whole pandemic and such in between now and then and apologies were thrown around. That's the thing about cage fighting though: once the door is closed, all bets are off. Ortega is coming off two years of not fighting, so it will be interesting to see if there is rust and how fast he can control Jung. I don't see that happening though. The Korean Zombie is on a roll, and is in the best shape of his career after taking two years off for his mandatory military service. I look for him to get inside of Ortega and control the center, hitting him with heavy hands and finishing him. We will say round two, although if he can catch him, another first-round finish could be in the cards.

UFC Fight Island 6 airs on ESPN+ tonight.