University Challenge Does Marvel Comics' Infinity Stones

Last night's episode of University Challenge crashed pop culture against science in a most entertaining fashion as Jeremy Paxman asked the University of Warwick questions about the Marvel Cinematic Universe to both his and the contestants disdain. University Challenge is a British TV quiz show that pits one university's representatives against another in a battle of general knowledge. It first ran in the sixties through to the eighties with host Bamber Gascoine and was revived in the mid-nineties with its current host Jeremy Paxman. It also formed the basis for the movie Starter For Ten, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and James MacAvoy – also known as Doctor Strange and Professor X. It's got Dominic Cooper, the young Howard Stark in it as well.

Anyway, the elitism of University Challenge was on full display from both Jeremy Paxman and the University Of Warwick. Come on Warwick, what do you have to sneer about, you didn't even get into Durham. You're only just in the Russell Group and I hear Sheffield has been wanting to have words about that.

So questions were asked about three coloured Infinity Stones and what they represented. And because Warwick were clearly having difficulty with that, Jeremy Paxman gave them a clue for each.

It's the power stone.

I said, I said, it's the Power Stone. The purple one, yes.

Power.

That, that is also power. But do you need this clue?

Clearly you do. Basic GCSE physics.

I am wasted on this. Then we got onto another stone.

This is going to be interminable. That's the Reality Stone, but in that film it has a different name.

It's called Ether. Christopher Eccleston goes on about it a lot.

Oh, they need another clue.

It really is Ether.

Seriously now. Are you telling me these four guys have never seen the Marvel films? I mean, look at them.

The Space Stone.

The Tesseract.

I'm sorry, I can't take this any more. Still, at least Twitter knew the answers. without the clues.

