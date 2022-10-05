Unsolved Mysteries Season 3 Trailer: Are You Ready To Solve A Mystery?

Netflix's documentary series, Unsolved Mysteries, has revealed a trailer for its third season premiering its first three episodes on October 18th in a three-week event. The series will have a total of nine episodes divided over those three weeks following the premiere date. The most recent season of the eerie and long-running documentary series tackled circumstances ranging from the mysterious death of a former White House aide to ghost sightings after a tsunami in Japan. And according to a new trailer for the latest installation, "we've only begun to scratch the surface."

This modern take on the classic series will maintain the chilling feeling viewers loved about the original while also telling the stories through the lens of a premium Netflix documentary series. Each episode will focus on one mystery and once again will look to viewers to help aid investigators in closing the book on long outstanding cases. The iconic and gripping series returns with a three-week event featuring more unexplained deaths, baffling disappearances, and bizarre paranormal activity. Unsolved Mysteries Vol 3 is from the creators of the original docuseries Cosgrove/Meurer Productions and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things.

The original Unsolved Mysteries ran for 11 seasons, and 260 episodes chronicling over 1,000 stories and received six Emmy nominations. Episode titles for volume three of Unsolved Mysteries include "Mystery at Mile Marker 45", "Something in the Sky," "Body in Bags," "Death in a Vegas Motel," "Paranormal Rangers," "What Happened to Josh?", "Body in the Bay," "The Ghost in Apartment 14," and "Abducted by a Parent." The website for tips to be given based on current podcast episodes and Netflix episodes remain up and active.

The Unsolved Mysteries podcast continues to upload new episodes weekly on Wednesdays and is active with the cases on Twitter, often seeking any tips on those cases being covered. Families and locals continue to seek justice for victims, those who've gone missing, and more impacted by mysteries that have continued to be unsolved for so long. Volume three of the Netflix series premieres the first three episodes on October 18th.