Update: You Can & Will See John Cena Vs. Roman Reigns At SummerSlam

So yesterday I wrote about John Cena being cast in director Matthew Vaughn's big new star-studded spy film Argylle and how it is set to start filming next month in Europe. WWE's big SummerSlam event is also happening next month in Las Vegas, leaving us to question "how could Cena be in two places at once?", especially with Europe still enforcing strict COVID-19 quarantine procedures for those entering the continent. Well, as it turns out, the "Doctor of Thuganomics" also has a doctorate in scheduling and time maintenance, as it's reported today that he is indeed "locked-in" to face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at next month's SummerSlam.

According to good ol' Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, John Cena taking on "The Head of the Table" Roman Reigns is indeed the booked main event for this year's SummerSlam, despite Cena being cast in Argylle.

Here's what Uncle Dave says:

"No word on when he shows up for television, but Cena is free of responsibilities for acting work at this point and until after SummerSlam. Cena vs. Reigns is locked in as the main event for the show. However, Cena is in a movie called Argylle, a spy thriller which will be shooting in Europe in August. It's possible he could start after or end prior to the date, or even get a few days off."

So as I wrote yesterday, it is possible that the production simply scheduled John Cena's shooting days around SummerSlam and there's no interference there. It seemed unlikely to me at the time, but hey, I guess Cena is carrying heavier weight than I thought in Hollywood these days (especially after F9 making a box office killing last month) and they're willing to make anything work to get him on board.

As for when we can expect to see John Cena return to WWE television to set up the match with Roman Reigns, next week's Smackdown will be the first in front of a live crowd since the pandemic and WWE is reportedly planning a blockbuster. So it would make sense that Cena would make a surprise return then and set up his SummerSlam main event with Reigns, where we could only assume Vince McMahon would spontaneously combust in joy that the crowd would for the first time in 16 years actually cheer Cena against a heel.