Updated Card for AEW Dynamite New Years Smash

AEW Dynamite's New Years Smash special two-week event was originally meant to kick off this week, but the tragic death of AEW star Brodie Lee caused the event to be pushed back so that a special tribute episode of Dynamite could air this week instead. The Chadster feels that was the right decision, as the tribute episode of Dynamite celebrating the life of Brodie Lee was exactly the catharsis wrestling fans and pros alike needed. During the show last night, AEW revealed the updated card for New Years Smash, now kicking off next week. Here's what to expect from Night 1:
Snoop Dogg is set to appear on night one of AEW Dynamite New Years Smash
Kenny Omega will defend the AEW Championship for the first time against Rey Fenix on Dynamite next week.
Jon Moxley is set to make his in-person return to AEW after losing the AEW Championship to Kenny Omega
Hikaru Shida defends the AEW Women's Championship at New Years Smash Night 1 on AEW Dynamite next week
The Young Bucks will team with SCU to take on The Acclaimed and The Hybrid2 at AEW New Years Smash
Jake Hager finally gets his hands on Wardlow at AEW Dynamite New Years Smash Night 1
Cody Rhodes takes on Matt Sydal on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite
Chris Jericho will be on commentary for Night 1 of AEW Dynamite New Years Smash
After Night 1 airs on January 6th, Dynamite returns for Night 2 the following week. On that show, Darby Allin will defend the TNT Championship against Team Taz's Brian Cage. Jurassic Express will face FTR. Chuck Taylor will fight Miro. Britt Baker will take on ThunderRosa. And Pac will face Eddie Kingston. Everything starts next week on Wednesday at 8PM on TNT. Bleeding Cool will bring you the usual recap in the morning plus any breaking news out of the show live as it happens.
Chad McMahon, otherwise known as The Chadster, is a lifelong professional wrestling fan and now journalist. Chad’s interests also include comic books, movies, netflix, and other sports including football, baseball and basketball, both college and professional. Chad drives a Miata and is married to Keighleyanne. He loves WWE with all his heart and soul.