Updated Card for AEW Dynamite New Years Smash

AEW Dynamite's New Years Smash special two-week event was originally meant to kick off this week, but the tragic death of AEW star Brodie Lee caused the event to be pushed back so that a special tribute episode of Dynamite could air this week instead. The Chadster feels that was the right decision, as the tribute episode of Dynamite celebrating the life of Brodie Lee was exactly the catharsis wrestling fans and pros alike needed. During the show last night, AEW revealed the updated card for New Years Smash, now kicking off next week. Here's what to expect from Night 1:

After Night 1 airs on January 6th, Dynamite returns for Night 2 the following week. On that show, Darby Allin will defend the TNT Championship against Team Taz's Brian Cage. Jurassic Express will face FTR. Chuck Taylor will fight Miro. Britt Baker will take on Thunder Rosa. And Pac will face Eddie Kingston. Everything starts next week on Wednesday at 8PM on TNT. Bleeding Cool will bring you the usual recap in the morning plus any breaking news out of the show live as it happens.