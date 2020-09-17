Utopia Red Band Trailer Hits Us with Some Serious "Preacher" Vibes

Well, we didn't see this coming. Amazon Studios and Gone Girl author-screenwriter Gillian Flynn's Utopia has been ramping up its marketing machine ahead of the series' premiere on September 25. If you checked out our post from earlier today, you had a chance to sample 13 of the righteously huge amount of images released for the mystery-thriller-fantasy series (with a whole lot more adjectives we could add). Up to this point, we viewed the series as being a combination of weird, quirky, and intense at times (think Stranger Things). What we weren't expecting it to have was a violent, funny, violently funny, and disturbingly wacky at just the right time vibe (think Preacher)- but that's what we're getting from the truly fun "red band" trailer for Utopia.

Just to be clear? The following "red band" trailer is uncensored and contains graphic violence (pretty much right from the jump) so tread lightly and more sure there are aren't any impressionable souls (kids, chihuahuas, etc.) around who aren't ready for some rough stuff. You've been warned…

Utopia is an eight-episode twisted conspiracy thriller about saving the world, while trying to find your place in it. Inspired by the British series of the same name, the new Amazon Original series comes from best-selling author and award-winning screenwriter, Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl, Sharp Objects), who serves as showrunner and executive producer. Utopia centers on a group of comic fans who meet online and bond over their obsession of a seemingly fictional comic called, "Utopia."

Together, Becky (Ashleigh LaThrop), Ian (Dan Byrd), Samantha (Jessica Rothe), Wilson Wilson (Desmin Borges) and Grant (Javon "Wanna" Walton) unearth hidden meanings cloaked within the pages of "Utopia," predicting threats to humanity. They realize these are not just the makings of a conspiracy; they are very real dangers coming alive right now in their world. The high-stakes adventure brings the group face-to-face with the comic's famed central character, Jessica Hyde (Sasha Lane), who joins them on their mission to save the world while harboring secrets of her own.

Amazon Prime's Utopia stars Ashleigh LaThrop, Dan Byrd, Jessica, Desmin Borges, Javon "Wanna" Walton, Sasha Lane, John Cusack, Rainn Wilson, Farrah Mackenzie, Christopher Denham, and Cory Michael Smith. Alongside Flynn, executive producers include Jessica Rhoades (with whom Flynn collaborated on HBO's Sharp Objects), Sharon Levy, Sharon Hall, Toby Haynes, Karen Wilson, and Dennis Kelly. The series is a co-production between Endemol Shine North America, Kudos, and Amazon Studios.