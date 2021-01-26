Val Venis Quits Twitter for Gab, Spreads More Anti-Mask Conspiracies

Hello ladies! Unless you're on Twitter, in which case: goodbye! Former WWE Superstar Val Venis has officially left the social media platform in favor of conservative outlet Gab in order to avoid Twitter asserting its Right to Censor. There, Venis needn't worry about Twitter censors punishing him for things like calling for the overthrow of the Canadian government or calling the COVID-19 pandemic a communist plot by the famously communist banking industry with a goal of enslaving humanity.

"GET ON GAB FOR UNFILTERED #TruthFactLogic BY THE LEFTS WORST NIGHTMARE…… #ValVenis!" an account belonging to the former Intercontinental Champion tweeted after returning from a Twitter banned earned for sharing pictures he claimed showed Hunter Biden having sex with children including an underage Malia Obama.

"Last night I shared the EVIDENCE of HUNTER BIDEN FUCKING CHILDREN INCLUDING COKE SNORTING MALIA OBAMA. The SHEEP of course REFUSED to accept FACTS! Twitter however ACKNOWLEDGED these FACTS & threatened to suspend my account if I did not delete these picks!" Venis tweeted on January 11th. "TWIITER PROTECTS PEDOS."

It's unclear how Twitter preventing people from seeing photos that, by Venis's own definition, would appear to constitute child pornography, but there you have it.

"I'M BACK! BUT NOT FOR LONG YOU TWITTER COMMIES!!!" The Big Valboski tweeted the next day. "THE QUESTION REMAINS! WHY HAS HUNTER BIDEN NOT BEEN ARRESTED FOR RAPING CHILDREN? WHERE ARE THESE SO CALLED "HERO" COPS WE KEEP HEARING ABOUT? AND OF COURSE LEFTIST PEDO ENABLERS REFUSE TO ADMIT BIDEN IS A PEDO EVEN WITH FACTS."

Though Venis was soon back on Twitter, a few days after that, his account disappeared from the service for good, though whether he left or it was permanently suspended is unknown. What we do know is that another account belonging to Venis and named after his self-coined political philosophy "freetarian," is directing followers to find Venis on Gab, where a Val Venis account reserved in 2019 but inactive until a few days ago began posting cannabis memes anti-mask conspiracies, this time a debunked claim that Dr. Anthony Fauci co-authored a paper blaming masks for the rise of bacterial pneumonia during the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic, if we're talking about the anti-mask conspiracies, or a photo of Bernie Sanders in mittens smoking a giant doobie, if we're talking about the cannabis memes. Despite Venis's status as a multi-time wrestling champion, the account has not yet been verified by Gab, so follow at your own risk.