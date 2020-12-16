Walker Preview Images Introduce Cordell's New Partner, Son & Daughter

On Monday, Walker star Jared Padalecki shared a new teaser for The CW's reimagining of the popular Chuck Norris-starring series that introduced us to Cordell's world, and the tragic death of his wife (Genevieve Padalecki). One of the biggest takeaways- aside from there being no signs of Cordell fighting a bear this season (someone will get that reference)- was how there seemed to be a whole lot of people who appear to have a vested interest in Cordell not looking into her death any further. Now, we're getting a set of preview images and series poster (further below) for the first episode that introduces Cordell's new partner Micki Ramirez (Lindsey Morgan) as well as Captain Larry James (Coby Bell). On the family side, we also meet August Walker (Kale Culley) and Stella Walker (Violet Brinson)- with Walker set to premiere on Thursday, January 21, 2021.

The CW's Walker is a reimagining of the long-running series "Walker, Texas Ranger," stars Jared Padalecki ("Supernatural") as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there's harder work to be done at home. He'll attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son (Kale Culley, "Me, Myself and I") and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenaged daughter (Violet Brinson, "Sharp Objects") and navigate clashes with his family – an ADA brother (Keegan Allen, "Pretty Little Liars") who stepped in during Walker's absence, his perceptive mother (Molly Hagen, "Herman's Head") and his traditional rancher father (Mitch Pileggi, "The X-Files"). Walker's former colleague is now his Ranger Captain, (Coby Bell, "The Game"). Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers' history) played by Lindsey Morgan ("The 100"), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife's death. The show also stars Jeff Pierre as Trey Barnett.

The CW's Walker also stars Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Coby Bell (The Gifted), Jeff Pierre (9-1-1, Beyond), Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects), Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I), Genevieve Padalecki (Supernatural), Odette Annable (Supergirl), Chris Labadie (Nightmare Smile), and Matt Barr (Valor, Hellcats). The CW series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios handles production, in association with Rideback.