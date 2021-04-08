Walker S01E08 Preview: Cordell Shares a Moment with Emily & Stella

Earlier today, we offered up a preview for tonight's episode of The CW's Walker that Cordell (Jared Padalecki), Micki (Lindsey Morgan), and Trey (Jeff Pierre) need to make sure that students at a high school dance are safe and secure when a tornado touches down in Austin. And as you're about to see in the following preview images, episode overview, and promo, the storm's going to bring some serious issues to the surface for Bonham (Mitch Pileggi), Abeline (Molly Hagan), and Liam (Keegan Allen). But in the following preview, we have a moment of calm before the literal storm- as Cordell shares a special memory moment with Emily (Genevieve Padalecki) before a pre-prom moment with Stella (Violet Brinson).

Now here's a look back at the previously-released preview images, episode overview, and promo for Thursday night's episode, "Fine is a Four Letter Word"- with Bonham (Mitch Pileggi), Abeline (Molly Hagan), and Liam (Keegan Allen) each having their own issues to confront:

Walker Season 1, Episode 8 "Fine is a Four Letter Word": A TORNADO HITS AUSTIN – A tornado touches down in Austin and it's all hands on deck to keep the kids and community safe. Walker (Jared Padalecki), Micki (Lindsey Morgan) and Trey (Jeff Pierre) rush to the school where Stella (Violet Brinson), August (Kale Culley) and Ruby (guest star Madelyn Kientz) are at a school dance. Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) and Abeline (Molly Hagan) stop at a store for supplies where old memories resurface and the two are forced to discuss their marriage. Meanwhile, Liam (Keegan Allen) and Bret (guest star Alex Landi) get trapped in an elevator and everything Liam has been carrying on his shoulders gets the best of him and he makes a rash decision. Written by Katherine Alyse and directed by Stacey K. Black.

The CW's Walker also stars Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Molly Hagen (Law & Order: True Crime), Coby Bell (The Gifted), Jeff Pierre (9-1-1, Beyond), Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects), Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I), Genevieve Padalecki (Supernatural), Odette Annable (Supergirl), Chris Labadie (Nightmare Smile), Matt Barr (Valor, Hellcats), Jeffrey Nordling (Big Little Lies), and Alex Meneses (Jane the Virgin). The CW series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios handles production, in association with Rideback.