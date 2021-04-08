Walker S01E08 Preview: For Cordell? It's a Twister! It's a Twister!

Okay, we'll just come out and say it. The CW has a very weird way of welcoming back their shows from a break. Case-in-point? This week's episode of Walker, which has been doing gangbusters for the network- so much so that it got a green light for a second season and extra episodes this season. So why do they have to throw a tornado at Cordell (Jared Padalecki)? Because that's what he's facing with this week's "Fine is a Four Letter Word"- and he's definitely not alone. Walker, Micki (Lindsey Morgan), and Trey (Jeff Pierre) need to make sure that students at a high school dance are safe and secure. And as you're about to see in the following preview images, episode overview, and promo, the storm's going to bring some serious issues to the surface for Bonham (Mitch Pileggi), Abeline (Molly Hagan), and Liam (Keegan Allen).

Now here's a look at the promo and overview for the next episode, "Fine is a Four Letter Word"- with The CW's Walker returning on Thursday, April 8:

Walker Season 1, Episode 8 "Fine is a Four Letter Word": A TORNADO HITS AUSTIN – A tornado touches down in Austin and it's all hands on deck to keep the kids and community safe. Walker (Jared Padalecki), Micki (Lindsey Morgan) and Trey (Jeff Pierre) rush to the school where Stella (Violet Brinson), August (Kale Culley) and Ruby (guest star Madelyn Kientz) are at a school dance. Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) and Abeline (Molly Hagan) stop at a store for supplies where old memories resurface and the two are forced to discuss their marriage. Meanwhile, Liam (Keegan Allen) and Bret (guest star Alex Landi) get trapped in an elevator and everything Liam has been carrying on his shoulders gets the best of him and he makes a rash decision. Written by Katherine Alyse and directed by Stacey K. Black.

The CW's Walker also stars Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Molly Hagen (Law & Order: True Crime), Coby Bell (The Gifted), Jeff Pierre (9-1-1, Beyond), Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects), Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I), Genevieve Padalecki (Supernatural), Odette Annable (Supergirl), Chris Labadie (Nightmare Smile), Matt Barr (Valor, Hellcats), Jeffrey Nordling (Big Little Lies), and Alex Meneses (Jane the Virgin). The CW series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios handles production, in association with Rideback.