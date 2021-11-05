Walker S02E03 Preview: Cordell's Good Deed Reignites a Family Feud

So heading into a look at next week's episode "Barn Burner," it's becoming pretty clear how Lindsey Morgan's Micki will be written off the show. After a deep undercover operation ended with some near and very real losses, Micki looks to return to some sense of normalcy. But as we saw in the scene at the end of the last episode of The CW's Walker, that's not something that's going to be easy for her- she might be needing a change of scenery to help her heal. We'll get a better sense of the direction this is going in the exchanges between her and Trey (Jeff Pierre). Meanwhile, Cordell (Jared Padalecki) is about to learn a hard lesson in "no good deed going unpunished" when he invites Gale Davidson's (Paula Marshall) family to compete in the Side Step's chili cookoff- as you're about to see in the following preview images, overview & promo:

Walker Season 2 Episode 3 "Barn Burner": ABBY AND GALE FACE OFF AT THE SIDE STEP – Walker (Jared Padalecki) invites Gale Davidson (guest star Paula Marshall) to participate in the chili cookoff at the Side Step to try and make amends after years of their families feuding, however, Abby (Molly Hagan) isn't too pleased with the gesture. Micki (Lindsey Morgan) and Trey (Jeff Pierre) work on reconciling their relationship when she comes home after her deep undercover operation. Joel Novoa directed the episode written by Arron Carew & Blythe Ann Johnson.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Walker 2×03 Promo "Barn Burner" (HD) Jared Padalecki series (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VmUfbhmQURE)

The CW's Walker also stars Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Molly Hagen (Law & Order: True Crime), Coby Bell (The Gifted), Jeff Pierre (9-1-1, Beyond), Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects), Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I), Genevieve Padalecki (Supernatural), Odette Annable (Supergirl), Chris Labadie (Nightmare Smile), Matt Barr (Valor, Hellcats), Jeffrey Nordling (Big Little Lies), Alex Meneses (Jane the Virgin), and Dave Annable (What/If). The CW series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios handles production, in association with Rideback.