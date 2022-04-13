Walker S02E14 BTS Images Highlight Director Jensen Ackles At Work

If you're a fan of The CW's Jared Padalecki-starring Walker then every week that there's a new episode makes it a big deal. But this week has that little something "extra" to it that fans of Supernatural have been waiting for since it was first announced. Yup, this is the week that we get to see Padalecki's SPN co-star Jensen Ackles (The Boys) work his directorial magic with S02E14 "No Such Thing As Fair Play"(written by Katherine Alyse). Previously, we had a chance to grab some looks at how filming was going via Ackles as he shared the "identity crisis" fun that the team was having with him (starting here and ending here). But this time around, we have the network sharing some pretty cool images of Ackles at work

Now here's a look back at the previously-released preview images for this week's chapter. And as we learned previously when the episode overview was released, SPN fans can look forward to a guest appearance by the band Kansas ("Carry On (Wayward Son)")

Walker Season 2 Episode 14 "No Such Thing As Fair Play": JENSEN ACKLES DIRECTS AND A SPECIAL APPEARANCE BY KANSAS – Cordell (Padalecki) and the Walker family carry on with a day at the Rangers fair, but it's not all fun and games when Cassie (Ashley Reyes) runs into familiar faces from her past. Meanwhile, Abeline (Molly Hagan) attempts to clear the air with Geri (Odette Annable) and Colton (Jalen Thomas Brooks) tries a new approach with Stella (Violet Brinson). Ackles directed the episode written by Alyse.

The CW's Walker also stars Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Molly Hagen (Law & Order: True Crime), Coby Bell (The Gifted), Jeff Pierre (9-1-1, Beyond), Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects), Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I), Genevieve Padalecki (Supernatural), Odette Annable (Supergirl), Chris Labadie (Nightmare Smile), Matt Barr (Valor, Hellcats), Jeffrey Nordling (Big Little Lies), Alex Meneses (Jane the Virgin), and Dave Annable (What/If). The CW series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios handles production, in association with Rideback.