Walker Season 1 E05 Duke Preview: Cordell's Past Threatens His Future

Welcome back to our weekly preview of The CW's hit new action-drama, the Jared Padalecki-starring Walker. But while the series may be riding high off of both a second season renewal and an order for additional episodes this season, life isn't looking too good for Cordell (Padalecki) in front of the camera. After four episodes of trying to rebuild his family life and career after a tragic loss, Cordell has actually started turning a corner- so what better time for his past to come back to haunt him? But when that past starts impacting those around him- like Micki (Lindsey Morgan)- Cordell will have to resume his old undercover life one more time if he wants to keep those around him safe. Here's a preview of how Cordell plans on doing that, with preview images, episode overview, and promo for this week's episode "Duke."

Walker Season 1, Episode 5 "Duke": WALKER'S PAST COMES BACK TO HAUNT HIM – When his past unexpectedly collides with his present life, Walker (Jared Padalecki) is forced to resume his undercover identity to keep his family safe. Micki (Lindsey Morgan) gets caught up in Walker's old case while August (Kale Culley) threatens to blow his father's cover. Trey (Jeff Pierre) starts his new job. The episode was written by Bret VandenBos and Brandon Willer, and directed by Steve Robin.

The CW's Walker is a reimagining of the long-running series "Walker, Texas Ranger," stars Jared Padalecki ("Supernatural") as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there's harder work to be done at home. He'll attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son (Kale Culley, "Me, Myself and I") and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenaged daughter (Violet Brinson, "Sharp Objects") and navigate clashes with his family – an ADA brother (Keegan Allen, "Pretty Little Liars") who stepped in during Walker's absence, his perceptive mother (Molly Hagen, "Herman's Head") and his traditional rancher father (Mitch Pileggi, "The X-Files"). Walker's former colleague is now his Ranger Captain, (Coby Bell, "The Game"). Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers' history) played by Lindsey Morgan ("The 100"), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife's death. The show also stars Jeff Pierre as Trey Barnett.

