Warrior Nun: Sylvia De Fanti on Mother Superion's Journey, Fan Support

Warrior Nun star Sylvia De Fanti spoke with Bleeding Cool about connecting with Mother Superion's fearlessness, Halo Bearers' support & more!

When Sylvia De Fanti was cast as Mother Superion in the Netflix supernatural action series Warrior Nun, it was a recurring role, but later elevated to the main cast for season two. There's no challenge too big for the international star as she garnered attention in the United States in her work in Showtime's Empire and Netflix's Medici. While De Fanti is naturally grateful for all the opportunities she's had in the Simon Barry series, which is a take on the comic book Warrior Nun Areala, the streamer announced its cancellation following its second season. In a mysterious twist, Barry announced Warrior Nun's return will become a reality, but apparently not on Netflix. De Fanti spoke to Bleeding Cool about the challenges the series allowed her and the fandom she gained from the Alba Baptista-starred series.

Warrior Nun: Sylvia De Fanti's Journey as the Badass Mother Superion

Bleeding Cool: How was your experience on "Warrior Nun"?

De Fanti: My experience was overall good because of the character, work atmosphere, and Spain. Málaga was the first city, and then Madrid in the second season. It was great for many reasons for my colleagues, directors, and the crew. It was an important and collaborative experience.

What would you find the most difficult or challenging part or aspect of the production?

I rarely find something difficult. There were challenging aspects – for example, the whole fight preparation, so we could say was "difficult" because I had to go beyond some of my limits physically and then also psychologically focusing on that more than I expected as well. I wouldn't say it was difficult, but it was challenging. There were no difficult aspects because I don't believe in "difficult." Things can show themselves as more challenging than others, which is good.

Aside from the script, what inspired your performance as Mother Superion?

It's much myself [laughs]. No external, more internal than external [laughs]. The fun and chances that this character brought me through its writing created bridges between my own personality and Mother Superion, which does not exist except on paper. Embodying her meant choosing which part of my personality to use to explore as well as to discover. That was fun.

What did playing Mother Superion allow you to do as an actor that you wouldn't have normally been able?

The fight and action scenes were new for me. As an actress, I explore genres from comic to dramatic and in the middle. The idea of action and fights were not new to me because I had a fight in the first season, but having the chance to dive deeper into that with the training and the preparation was a new experience for me.

How would you describe working with Simon Barry as a creator and his process?

Simon is a creator in every sense and breathes the essence of creativity. He's always present, and he cares about the writing and process. He likes talking with the actors and exploring what their thoughts are. It was a fantastic experience, and I'm grateful.

Was there a loose end that you wanted to explore since the series was cut short that you were disappointed about? (Note: This was before Barry's announcement of the series' return.)

I can't talk about "disappointment." I know how this job is. There are going to be going in our direction of continuation. Others stop, and whatever the reasons are, I believe that the important and best attitudes are to integrate that into your living and your life. If there were a third season, there would have been more stories to tell about. I don't think about it as a stop, especially for me, especially because of all of the beautiful, crazy, noisy, colorful mess that the fandom has created. It's something that continues to happen.

How do you describe your experience with fan interaction?

It's delightful [laughs], not just a pleasure. It's something that touches hearts. Feeling all this love all the time and it makes you feel seen. It makes me feel not just appreciated but understood. It's an easy interaction because there's a readiness and closeness that they're near to us that's beautiful.

