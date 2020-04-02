"Westworld": Familiar Face Returns in "The Mother of Exiles" [PREVIEW]

HBO's Westworld has been especially kind to viewers this week, not only with a look at Sunday's episode "The Mother of Exiles" but also with some amazing behind-the-scenes looks. Before we take a look ahead at the upcoming episode, a warning and a treat first.

There are of course MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD! for not just "The Absence of Field" but also for everything that's aired so far. If you stuck around after the episode, you've seen their behind-the-scenes episode look – but if not, they released it on YouTube with a few extra goodies peppered in!

I thought the episode was fantastic.

Of course, that's not the only Westworld tidbit I'm here to tell you about today.

When your view of humanity is limited only to the wealthy, elite a-holes, you believe the worst in everyone. I think that's a lot of the reasoning behind why Dolores finds Caleb so fascinating. He's a working-class wildcard, and it's perfection for Westworld.

In an interview with Variety, Evan Rachel Wood said that this week's upcoming episode is "it's really fun and you may find out a little bit more about the pearls, and you may see a really fun fight scene."

Episode 4 is the midseason point where we will start to see things come together and the stuff we've seen so far may come to a head. To add to the cryptic mystery, it's been speculated that the "future world" we're in may be a park in and of itself.

Park or not, this world is a beautiful illusion of freedom, thanks to Serac and his Rehoboam software. Will we see Dolores win and collapse the society of this world? Time will tell!

