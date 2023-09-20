Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: amptp, disney, netflix, universal, warner bros discovery, wga, writers' strike

WGA/AMPTP Update: Disney, Netflix, WBD, Universal CEOs Join Meeting

Ted Sarandos (Netflix), Bob Iger (Disney), Donna Langley (Universal) & David Zaslav (Warner Bros. Discovery) joined the WGA/AMPTP meeting.

"The WGA and AMPTP now have a confirmed schedule to bargain this week, starting on Wednesday. You might not hear from us in the coming days while we are negotiating but know that our focus is getting a fair deal for writers as soon as possible. We'll reach out again when there is something of significance to report. In the meantime, please continue to demonstrate your commitment and unity by coming out to the picket lines – for yourselves and fellow writers, SAG-AFTRA, other unions' members, and all those in our community who are impacted by the strikes." That was the message that went out to union members from their WGA leadership on Monday – and with today being Wednesday, the two sides kept their word. Except for this go-around, reports are that some big studio heads are joining the negotiating table – Ted Sarandos (Netflix), Bob Iger (Disney), Donna Langley (Universal), and David Zaslav (Warner Bros. Discovery).

Today's meeting comes at the end of a series of back-and-forths between the union and the organization representing the studios & streamers. Heading into this week, the AMPTP claimed it was still looking for a response from the union regarding the former's August 11th proposal – the same proposal that the AMPTP went public with on August 22nd, a move that did not win any favors with the WGA (or garner the kind of public support that some had been hoping for). The WGA countered by reaffirming that it did respond to the AMPTP's proposal (on August 15th) and that the next move was the AMPTP's. Whether or not we find out what that next move will be today or not remains to be seen, but reports are that the CEOs have had at least one virtual meeting prior to today's negotiations.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!