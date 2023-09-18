Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: amptp, SAG-AFTRA, wga, writers' strike

WGA Confirms Talks with AMPTP Set to Resume This Wednesday

In a message to its membership earlier today, the WGA confirmed that talks with the AMPTP on a new contract will resume this Wednesday.

As the AMPTP continues to fend off reports that there is serious dissension among its members (more on that in a minute) and the WGA having to take on a number of daytime talk shows (and HBO late-night host Bill Maher's) efforts to resume filming amid the ongoing writers' strike, it was confirmed earlier today that both sides will meet on Wednesday to resume talks on a new contract. "The WGA and AMPTP now have a confirmed schedule to bargain this week, starting on Wednesday. You might not hear from us in the coming days while we are negotiating but know that our focus is getting a fair deal for writers as soon as possible. We'll reach out again when there is something of significance to report. In the meantime, please continue to demonstrate your commitment and unity by coming out to the picket lines – for yourselves and fellow writers, SAG-AFTRA, other unions' members, and all those in our community who are impacted by the strikes," wrote the WGA to its membership earlier today.

"One executive said they had reviewed our proposals, and though they did not commit to a specific deal, said our proposals would not affect their company's bottom line and that they recognized they must give more than usual to settle this negotiation," wrote the WGA Negotiating Committee in an update to its membership last week, signaling that AMPTP members were beginning to express interest in striking deals on their own. "Another said they needed a deal badly. Those same executives – and others – have said they are willing to negotiate on proposals that the AMPTP has presented to the public as deal breakers. On every single issue we are asking for, we have had at least one legacy studio executive tell us they could accommodate us." Not long after, the AMPTP attempted to push back on how the committee categorized the organization. "The AMPTP member companies are aligned and are negotiating together to reach a resolution. Any suggestion to the contrary is false," began the statement from the organization representing the studios and major media companies. In addition, the AMPTP included their timeline of how proposals have been submitted & handled so far.

