Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: amptp, SAG-AFTRA, wga, writers' strike

WGA Members Make It Official: New 3-Year Deal Overwhelmingly Ratified

The WGA made it official: the new three-year deal between the writers' union and the AMPTP has been ratified. Here's what you need to know...

A little more than two weeks after the WGA and AMPTP had reached a tentative agreement – putting an end to the writers' strike after 148 days – the union membership overwhelmingly ratified the agreement. With 8,525 members voting, 99% of those who voted confirmed the new deal (8,435 voting in favor and 90 members opposed). The news comes as SAG-AFTRA and the studios & streamers continue negotiations on a new three-year contract for the actors' union. Here's what you need to know…

Here's a look at the message that went out to union members this afternoon:

Dear Members, We are pleased to announce that 99% of WGA members have voted in favor of ratifying the 2023 MBA. Of the 8,525 valid votes cast there were 8,435 "yes" votes and 90 "no" votes (1%). The term of the agreement is from September 25, 2023 through May 1, 2026. See the summary of the 2023 MBA for more information on what we gained. We would not have been able to achieve this industry-changing contract without WGA Chief Negotiator Ellen Stutzman, Negotiating Committee Cochairs Chris Keyser and David Goodman, the entire WGA Negotiating Committee, strike captains, lot coordinators, and the staff that supported every part of the negotiation and strike action. As our negotiations come to an end, we won't forget our SAG-AFTRA siblings who have supported writers every step of the way. We call upon the AMPTP to negotiate a deal that addresses the needs of performers and, until they do, we ask WGA members who can to continue to show up on their picket lines in solidarity. In solidarity, Meredith Stiehm, WGAW President

Lisa Takeuchi Cullen, WGAE President

99% of WGA members have voted in favor of ratifying the 2023 MBA. 🧵 — Writers Guild of America West (@WGAWest) October 9, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look back at what the WGA had to share when the news was announced that the writers' strike was set to end, including documentation outlining what union members gained in the deal.

As we reported on Sunday, the WGA reached a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on a new three-year Minimum Basic Agreement. Today, your Negotiating Committee, the WGAW Board and WGAE Council all voted unanimously to recommend the agreement. It will now go to both Guilds' memberships for a ratification vote. Eligible voters will receive ballot and materials for the vote which will take place from October 2nd to October 9th. The WGAW Board and WGAE Council also voted unanimously to lift the restraining order and end the strike as of 12:01 am PT/3:01 am ET on Wednesday, September 27th. This allows writers to return to work during the ratification process, but does not affect the membership's right to make a final determination on contract approval. Now that we have finalized the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA), we can share details of this exceptional deal, with gains and protections for members in every sector of the business: MBA 2023 Contract Materials: Members can read the complete tentative agreement, which is codified in this Memorandum of Agreement (MOA). We are also providing a short Summary of the MOA. Here is an update of the 2-pager (now 7-pager) that compares the status of negotiations on May 1st and what we achieved after 148 days on strike. Contract Informational Member Meetings: We are convening meetings this week so current members can hear from the Negotiating Committee, Board and Council, and have the opportunity to ask questions about the agreement before the ratification vote. NYC: Wed. September 27th, 7:00 pm ET at the Manhattan Center. Doors open with snacks and refreshments 6:00 pm. RSVP Los Angeles: Wed. September 27th, 7:00 pm PT at the Hollywood Palladium. Doors open with snacks and refreshments 6:00 pm. RSVP Zoom meeting: Thurs. September 28th, 5:00 pm PT/8:00 pm ET RSVP Zoom meeting: Fri. September 29th, 11:00 am PT/2:00 pm ET RSVP Please try to be with us in-person on Wednesday either in NYC or LA. We did this together and it would be good to gather again to honor both our strike and what we've accomplished. We look forward to discussing the deal with you.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!