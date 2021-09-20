What If…? Poster Proves Thor's Hammer is Good For Pointing at Things

We just need to get this off our chests. We don't remember the comic book version of What If…? always being this dark and depressing. Disney+ and Marvel Studios' version? After starting on a somewhat upbeat note with Captain Carter and T'Challa, Star-Lord's episodes, the "gloomy" theme kicked into high gear with murdered Avengers, a murdered Tony Stark, an evil Doctor Strange, and a crapload of Marvel Zombies. Here's hoping this week's Thor-focused episode cheers up the room a bit more- and to mark the occasion, we have an official key art character profile poster to share showing off The God of Thunder in "hammer-pointing" pose mode.

For a look at the alt-reality multiversal heroes of Disney+ & Marvel Studios' What If…? (and the possible "bigger picture" that this is all leading to), check out the midseason trailer below:

Now here's a look back at the original official trailer for Disney+ and Marvel Studios' What If…?:

Marvel's What If…? flips the script on the MCU, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Coming to Disney+ this August from director Bryan Andrews and head writer AC Bradley, Marvel Studios' first animated series focuses on different heroes from the MCU (watched over by Jeffrey Wright's The Watcher), featuring a voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their roles (based on details previously released).

Ant-Man: Paul Rudd as Ant-Man and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym

as Ant-Man and as Hank Pym Black Panther: Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther and Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger

as Black Panther and as Killmonger Captain America: Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter, Toby Jones as Arnim Zola, and Neal McDonough as Dum Dum Dugan

as Bucky Barnes, as Peggy Carter, as Arnim Zola, and as Dum Dum Dugan Guardians of the Galaxy: Karen Gillan as Nebula, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Michael Rooker as Yondu, and Djimon Hounsou as Korath

as Nebula, as Kraglin, as Yondu, and as Korath Thor: Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Taika Waititi as Korg, and Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster

as Thor, as Loki, as Jane Foster, as Korg, and as Grandmaster Marvel Cinematic Universe: Benicio Del Toro as The Collector, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, and Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark.