What Is Shining Vale? STARZ Series Cast Offers Viewers Answers

Shining Vale, an addition to the STARZ series lineup beginning next month, has a lot of mystery still behind what lies ahead for the Phelps family and the audience. The horror-comedy series will premiere with two back-to-back episodes on Sunday, March 6 at 10:20 pm ET/PT on the cable network.

The switches between fear and comedy come alive in a clip from STARZ featuring members of the cast discussing the question, "What is 'Shining Vale'?" and what is so special about the series. Getting little bits of commentary from members of the cast such as Courteney Cox, Greg Kinnear, Mira Sorvino, Gus Birney, Merrin Dungey, Dylan Gage, and co-creator Jeff Astrof. Playing on the themes of family inner turmoil and believing women and their legitimate concerns, Shining Vale addresses all this in unique ways according to the cast. Mixing longtime forces of acting with up-and-coming talents such as Birney and Gage is proving to work based on how they discuss working with one another.

From Astrof (Trial & Error, Ground Floor) and Sharon Horgan (Divorce, Catastrophe), Shining Vale tells the story of a dysfunctional family that moves from the city to a small town into a house in which terrible atrocities have taken place. But no one seems to notice except for Pat (Cox), who's convinced she's either depressed or possessed – turns out, the symptoms are exactly the same. Kinnear plays her ever-optimistic husband, Terry Phelps, whose patience and self-control will be tested like never before. Sorvino plays Rosemary, who is either Pat's alter ego, a split personality, her "id", her muse, or a demon trying to possess her. Judith Light will play Joan, Pat's (Cox) Lithium-infused mother, who has long battled mental illness, and her daughter… (who she blames for her mental illness). Joan is vain and hyper-critical, taking any opportunity to recall her prized youth or belittle Pat. Of all the horrors that Pat faces, becoming Joan is the most frightening — and most real.