What Is Tony Khan's Important Announcement on AEW Dynamite Tonight? What devious plan has Tony Khan come up with for AEW Dynamite tonight, and how will it destroy everything The Chadster loves about wrestling?

Once again, AEW Dynamite will air on TBS tonight, and as usual, Tony Khan has a big announcement he's planning to reveal during the show. As if The Chadster's anxiety over tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite was bad enough, now The Chadster has to worry about what Tony Khan is planning and how it will personally negatively affect The Chadster. Auugh man! So unfair!

In an interview with local outlet The Phoenix New Times ahead of tonight's AEW Dynamite in Phoenix, Khan was asked about the announcement and played coy:

So what's the big announcement you're making on Wednesday night in Phoenix? Hah. Well, I can't tell you right now, but it's something I'm very excited about and it's great for the company. Is it going to be about AEW doing another Forbidden Door pay-per-view with New Japan Pro Wrestling? There are a lot of exciting things in the near future for AEW. All I can say is we have an important announcement coming at this show in Phoenix. And it's an exciting development for the company, and I'm excited to share it with the fans in Phoenix and all over the world.

The Chadster doesn't know what Tony Khan is planning, but he hopes that Tony Khan has finally come to his senses and will announced that WWE is the best wrestling organization of all time, and, since there's no point in trying to compete with the best, AEW is shutting down and will stop RUINING THE CHADSTER'S LIFE! Unfortunately, The Chadster doubts that Tony Khan would make such a smart announcement because Tony Khan is OBSESSED with The Chadster and it seems like he will use his entire fortune to make The Chadster miserable if that's what it takes.

So, instead, The Chadster assumes that this announcement will be one of the following:

An AEW streaming deal

A TV deal for Ring of Honor

A new crossover with other wrestling promotions, be it a PPV or even a regular show

The release date of the AEW Fight Forever video game

Tony Khan has hired that guy Gary who The CHadster's wife is always texting with just to cheese The Chadster off

All of these things would only make AEW stronger, which is the last thing The Chadster wants to see happen, but since The Chadster is an unbiased journalist just like Ariel Helwani, he has no choice but to report on this speculation in a fair manner. Either way, The Chadster will learn alongside everyone else when AEW Dynamite airs at 8/7C on TBS. The only question is how many White Claw seltzers The Chadster will have to chuck at his television when Tony Khan appears on screen and ruins The Chadster's night, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!