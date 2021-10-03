What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 E06 "The Escape" Review

This week's episode of FX's What We Do in the Shadows "The Escape" was another great episode to add to this season's repertoire. I have been enjoying the new sides we are getting to know of the characters we have been following for so long. But this season, it feels as if the cast has also found the core of their characters; now comfortable in their roles and able to make them their own. Their little quirks & evolutions feel so organic at this point.

Despite being warned by The Guide (Kristen Schaal) early on about The Sire (Vaios Skretas), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Nandor (Kayvan Novak) did not properly care for the creature and now it has escaped. Nadja has blamed Nandor- even though she was the one who forgot to tell him it would be his job to feed the creature, and Nando has taken it upon himself to start taking accountability for his shortcomings. In an attempt to calm the vampire community, he sets fear ablaze as he reminds them that if he dies: all vampires die. However, Laszlo (Matt Berry) reminds them that if that were the case, Nadja and himself would be dead. On that note, he and Colin (Mark Proksch) decide to dig up Baron Afanas (Doug Jones) to make their point. Turns out, he is still alive so no one can disprove the theory.

If there is one thing I really love about What We Do in the Shadows is how unpredictable it is. I was not expecting any of the little turns this took. On his end, Guillermo (Harvey Guillen) has definitely become one of the team. I love seeing Nandor stick up for him, which he has done pretty much every episode this season. He even pulled a great save in front of The Baron. I think the little changes in dynamic this season between Guillermo and the vampires, as well as within the vampires themselves, has been a truly fascinating one and I am definitely here for it. But I am a bit nervous about Guillermo at times; it makes me feel like he is Icarus and flying too close to the sun (though I am loving his newfound confidence).

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Inside Look: The Vampiric Council | What We Do In The Shadows | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Zdfvrtr9g4)

I was also happy to see that the Hellhound is part of their little group– it was incredibly endearing (and damn funny) to see The Baron riding on the Hellhound and was definitely one of my favorite moments in the episode. How they managed to pull this off had me dying and reminded me of just how truly twisted this show can get at times. I loved the little turn it took and honestly, I look forward to seeing more of The Sire, The Baron, and our hellish pup. Special mention for the Gargoyles (Julie Klausner and Cole Escola), another very nice addition that's definitely worth revisiting. I wonder if Nandor and Nadja will remain as co-chairs of the Vampiric Council or if it will have to be decided at some point. Hmmm…

