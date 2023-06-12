Posted in: Max, Movies, streaming, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: clark kent, dc studios, dcu, james gunn, lois lane, superman, superman legacy

Will Superman: Legacy Have Supes Sporting Trunks? "Undecided": Gunn

Superman: Legacy writer & director James Gunn addressed the issue of The Man of Steel's costume and if he's going to sport the trunks.

If you're a fan of The Man of Steel, then you know why today's important. Because back in June 1938, Action Comics #1 would hit stands – and pop culture as we know it would never be the same again. So who better to check in via social media to honor Superman than the man who plans to bring Supes back to the big screen in a very big way – DC Studios co-head and Superman: Legacy writer & director James Gunn. But even when posting a tribute to The Man of Steel, Gunn can still find a way to drop us a quick update or two. In this case, it's about a topic that you don't realize is a big thing until you it gets brought up, and then – wow! Yes, we're talking about the trunks – those trunks. Some people love them, while others see them as useless "underwear on the outside." So what will the final decision be for when 2025 hits?

"Undecided. We are doing incredible amounts of concept art now with both, and we'll use whatever version looks best. For me, the most important aspects of the character go beyond trunks!" Gunn shared in a follow-up tweet responding to a fan's question regarding Superman's final costume look. Here's a look at what Gunn had to share regarding The Man of Steel's special day – followed by a look back to when Gunn first announced that he would be writing & directing Superman: Legacy:

One character changed the world. Adding to his legacy has already been one of the most joyful aspects of my life. Happy #SupermanDay. pic.twitter.com/OF3aAIAieb — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 12, 2023 Show Full Tweet

James Gunn Announces He's Writing & Directing Superman: Legacy

Here's a look back at Gunn's tweet from March 2023 making the announcement that he would be writing and directing Superman: Legacy, followed by the full, heartfelt text of the message he shared while confirming what's been rumbling around social media since the previous week:

Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, "Dude, it's Dad's birthday." I hadn't realized. pic.twitter.com/ohQNV8nI4g — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, 'Dude, it's Dad's birthday.' I hadn't realized," Gunn wrote in the opening to his series of tweets announcing the news. "I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn't understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film, and I wouldn't be making this movie now without him. It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago – I initially said no because I didn't have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved. Then a bit less than a year ago, I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman's heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes."

