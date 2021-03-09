William Regal to Make Second Major Announcement on NXT This Week

Last week on NXT, William Regal announced that he will make an announcement this week on NXT. That announcement is believed to be the creation of NXT Women's Tag Team Championships, since it is related to the controversial finish of the Women's Tag Team Championship match that took place on NXT last week. However, in a stunning twist, WWE announced during Monday Night Raw last night that Regal will make a second announcement on this week's episode of NXT. Yes, an unprecedented two announcements in one night. How will fans cope with all this excitement?

From a press release on WWE.com:

William Regal will make two major announcements this Wednesday night on NXT that will "change the landscape" of the black-and-gold brand. With WWE Official Adam Pearce playing a pivotal role in Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler's controversial win over Raquel González & Dakota Kai to retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles, Pearce and the NXT General Manager were later seen in what appeared to be a heated discussion backstage at the Capitol Wrestling Center. McKenzie Mitchell caught up with Regal, who declined to elaborate on his conversation with Pearce. However, Regal did promise his groundbreaking announcement. It was revealed during Monday Night Raw that Regal will actually have, not one, but two major announcements! What does Regal have in store for the NXT Universe? Find out this Wednesday night at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Will Regal announce that NXT is moving to Tuesday nights? Will it be about the rumored two-night NXT Takeover in April? Or maybe he just wants to make fun of the botched ending to AEW Revolution by demonstrating proper pyrotechnics. Whatever the case, we're sure we'll be writing a second clickbait article about it whenever it happens, so check back here Wednesday night, true believers!