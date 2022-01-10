With Money Saved by Firing 3/4 of Roster, WWE Hires New SVP

Now that WWE has trimmed the fat by getting rid of all the people who produce and perform on their wrestling shows, there's finally enough room in the budget to afford what they really need: more executives. With that in mind, WWE has hired Seth Zaslow to be the new Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations. The company announced the move in a press release:

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE)today announced the appointment of Seth Zaslow as Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations. He succeeds longtime WWE finance executive Michael Weitz in this role. In addition to continuing to oversee financial planning and analysis, Weitz will add responsibility for the treasury function, capital markets and corporate development projects. Both executives will report directly to WWE Chief Financial & Administrative Officer Frank A. Riddick III. Zaslow will be responsible for leading the Company's investor relations program. He will serve as the primary liaison between WWE and the investment community overseeing all aspects of investor relations programs and initiatives. Zaslow brings over 20 years of experience in various investor relations and finance roles. Prior to his appointment, he served as the head of investor relations for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. and AMC Networks Inc., where he oversaw the creation of the investor relations function for both companies. Earlier in his career, Zaslow held various senior financial and operational roles at Cablevision Systems Corporation and Time Warner Inc. (predecessor to WarnerMedia). He holds a Masters of Business Administration from Columbia Business School and a Bachelors of Science in Accounting from Binghamton University.

What a signing! How stupid of AEW to waste money on people like CM Punk and Daniel Bryan when Steve Zaslow was out there on the free-agent market. Zaslow cut a babyface promo in the press release:

I'm delighted to be joining the talented people at WWE. In partnership with the executive leadership team, this position will play an important role in driving long-term shareholder value.

How can you respond to that, other than by saying: Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes!

