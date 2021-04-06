Women's Tag Team Turmoil Match Set for WrestleMania

WWE has found something to occupy all the women on the roster that it didn't bother to book storylines for leading into WrestleMania. Booked last night during WWE Raw, Naomi and Lana, Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose, The Riott Squad, and Natalya and Tamina will square off in a Tag Team Turmoil match at WrestleMania Night 1. On Night 2, the winners of that match will challenge Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, who WWE also didn't bother to book a storyline for this year. Two birds with one stone! Well, ten birds.

A press release on WWE.com contains the details:

WrestleMania glory will be at the fingertips of four of the Women's division's top duos as a Tag Team Turmoil Match on Night 1 of WrestleMania will determine Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler's challengers the following night. Naomi & Lana, Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke, The Riott Squad, and Natalya & Tamina will all do battle with a WWE Women's Tag Team Title opportunity up for grabs. Both Raw and SmackDown Superstars have been chasing Jax & Baszler, but at The Show of Shows they'll have to outlast the mayhem. Who will step up to the challenge and seize the golden opportunity? Catch the chaotic clash at WrestleMania 37, streaming live as part of a two-night event, beginning at 8 ET/5 PT on April 10 and 11 exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

Though there could still be some adjustments this week, especially with Vince McMahon's propensity for changing plans at the last minute, the card for the two-night WrestleMania is looking pretty solid for this weekend. On Night 1 of WrestleMania, we'll see Sasha Banks defend the Smackdown Women's Championship against Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley defend the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre, and The New Day defend their Raw Tag Team Championships against AJ Styles and Omos. In non-title action on WrestleMania Night 1, we'll see Bad Bunny and Damian Priest team up to take on The Miz and John Morrison, Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon, Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins, and Lana and Naomi, Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose, The Riott Squad, and Natalya and Tamina face off in a Tag Team Turmoil match for a shot at the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Then, on WrestleMania Night 2, we'll see Roman Reigns defend the Universal Championship in a triple threat against Edge and Daniel Bryan, Asuka defend the Raw Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley, Big E defend the Intercontinental Championship against Apollo Crews, and Riddle defend the United States Championship against Sheamus. Plus, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will defend the Women's Tag Team Championships against the winners of Night 1's Tag Team Turmoil match. In non-title action on WrestleMania Night 2, The Fiend will face Randy Orton and Kevin Owens will fight Sami Zayn (with Logan Paul at ringside). Titus O'Neil and Hulk Hogan will be the hosts of both Night 1 and Night 2, and WWE will surely have additional surprised planed as well.

WrestleMania takes place on April 10th and 11th at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. It will be stream exclusively on Peacock for United States viewers and on the WWE Network everywhere else.