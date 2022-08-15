Wreck: BBC Three Horror Comedy Series Shares New Preview Images

BBC Three has released a further selection of first-look images from Wreck, the upcoming thrilling comedy horror series created and written by Ryan J. Brown. Wreck is a tense thriller, mixing comedy with a slice of slasher, set aboard The Sacramentum cruise ship.

The series follows a 20-year-old new recruit, Jamie, as he infiltrates the 3000-strong crew in a desperate race to find his missing sister. She was working aboard the same vessel on a previous tour and vanished mid-charter. Jamie is initiated into cruise life and gets a crash course on the tribes within the staff: the theatre kids, the mafias, and the low-paid workers. For this overworked and underpaid crew, life below deck can be an odyssey of partying and excess… and they remain oblivious to the bloodthirsty murders taking place on board. Jamie is forced to turn detective and uncover the sinister truth… before it's too late.

The series stars Oscar Kennedy (Ladhood) as Jamie, Thaddea Graham (The Irregulars) as Vivian, Jack Rowan (Noughts + Crosses) as Danny, Harriet Webb (I May Destroy You) as Karen, Jodie Tyack (The Window) as Pippa with new faces Louis Boyer as Sam, Anthony Rickman as Olly, Amber Grappy as Lauren, Diego Andres as Jerome, Peter Claffey as Cormac, Miya Ocego as Rosie, Warren James Dunning as Beaker, Ramanique Ahluwalia as Lily and Alice Nokes as Sophia. The (6×45') series was commissioned by Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama, and Fiona Campbell, Controller of BBC Three, and is produced by Euston Films, part of Fremantle, with support from Northern Ireland Screen. It is executive produced by Noemi Spanos for Euston Films and Tommy Bulfin for the BBC. Chris Baugh (Boys from County Hell) has directed, and executive produced all six episodes.

The series will premiere at London's Fright Fest on August 26th. Tickets can be purchased here. The series will launch on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer later this autumn.