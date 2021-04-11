WrestleMania 37: Braun Strowman Plants Shane McMahon Like a Tree

AJ Styles and his #dad Omos absolutely won the evening at WrestleMania 37, with high flying maneuvers from opponents New Day being completely shut down by the dominating and immovable force that is bodyguard Omos. The fifth match of the night was a steel cage match with Shane McMahon versus Braun Strowman.

Shane has been avoiding Strowman, even going so far as to fake a knee injury, much to Strowman's disdain. He entered the ring in Jordans exceeding a $1k price tag hoping to go toe to toe in a cage match against a very angry opponent. Hoping to get a jump on Braun, Shane had Elias and Jaxson hide in the WrestleMania 37 audience to catch his opponent off-guard with a steel chair to the back just before the whistle started.

Shane danced around the ring, hoping to use speed against Braun's titan-like strength, and scuttle around the fencing like a spider whenever his opponent got too close. Strowman was a man possessed, however, and even the quick strikes from Shane were not enough to really break Braun's focus away from the McMahon boy. The scream of the WrestleMania 37 crowd egged him on, and the disdain of the McMahon dynasty led Strowman to rain a fury of fists against his opponent. Not even a hamstring injury early on seemed to be the biggest obstacle for Strowman, who again and again could have put Shane down, only to be caught off guard by the jaunting injury to his leg.

Shane landed a destructive coast to coast on Strowman, very nearly pinning him, but could not attain a full three count. Outside the cage, his cohorts attempted to climb to his aid but were thwarted by Strowman, who, despite his injury, was clearly a man possessed on destroying Shane. Climbing the cage all the way into the approving eye of his father, Shane cleared the top of the barrier, but Strowman literally peeled the fencing like a grape and dragged his ass back into the ring and straight into hell. Shane tried to scamper away from Strowman, but he could no longer use his acrobatics as his opponent had clearly prepared for high flying moves himself.

With a solidified grip on Shane's shirt, Strowman screamed, "who's stupid now" and tossed the man off the top of the cage into the middle of the ring, only the rise and fall of Shane's chest, revealing that he survived the back breaking fall. Descending from the cage, Strowman power slammed Shane and planted him long enough for the official to call a well-deserved three count.