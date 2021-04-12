Wrestlemania 37: Kevin Owens/Sami Zayn Settle The Score, W/ Logan Paul

Wrestlemania 37 night two is going down right now, and the third match of the evening is the latest chapter of the ongoing blood feud between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. From the indies to NXT and now on SmackDown, these two have been building to a match on the grandest stage of them all their entire careers. Apparently not enough for WWE; they added Logan Paul to the mix for some reason. Why would he get involved? He is a boxer, after all. Would Kevin fulfill his Wrestlemania dreams to jump off the pirate ship in Tampa? We got the answers tonight.

Wrestlemania 37: Kevin Owens Vs. Sami Zayn

Oh good, JBL is here to talk about the Earth being flat like on the pre-show as a guest commentator. Sami is in first to introduce Logan Paul as the crowd boos. Man, is he doing awesome work right now. Sami, not Paul, don't want people thinking I am a Logan Paul fan. Owens out next, and I LOVE his new Owens-Mania shirt for this year. He is fired up and hits a pop-up powerbomb right at the bell. Lots of "Logan sucks" chants. Lots of KO offense to start with Sami bumping his ass off. Sami finally gets the upper hand with a brainbuster on the apron.

Michael Cole blowing calls left and right as Corey Graves constantly corrects him. At least JBL is keeping quiet. Owens makes a comeback and hits a huge splash for a two count. This is a Ring of Honor match at Wrestlemania, and I am here for it as Owens hits a crazy neckdrop. Sami hits an exploder into the corner but misses the helluva kick. Back and forth, we go as Logan Paul claps and wonders what he is doing here. We are all wondering as well, Logan. This is awesome chant breaks out as they brawl, and boy, was that missed for the last year—both men down after a top rope suplex reversal by Owens.

Sami hits a helluva kick, but when he goes for a second eats two superkicks and a stunner for the victory. Shorter than most would have liked, but it was a super solid match. After Paul gets in the ring and consoles, Sami then tells Owens he is a fan. Sami takes offense, and Paul shoves him to the ground. Sami leaves in a huff, and as Paul raises KO's hand, he eats a Stunner, which everyone loves.