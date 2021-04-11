WrestleMania 37 – Natalya and Tamina Earn a Shot in Tag Team Turmoil

Well, it was a rocky start, but WrestleMania is off and running, and I'm one for one in predictions, as Drew McIntyre failed to defeat Bobby Lashley to win the WWE Championship. You can read about that here.

Hulk Hogan and Titus O'Neil were seen hanging out with the NWOld backstage. Bayley invited herself to the party and began throwing up some Too Sweets, but only X-Pac gave her one in return.

Next up was the Tag Team Turmoil match. It was sort of like a gauntlet match, with the prize a shot at the Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania Night 2. Naomi and Lana started against Carmella and Billie Kay. The most memorable move was a botched kick by Lana on Billie that the announcers tried to cover up by saying "she didn't get all of it… but maybe Billie, even if unintentional, moved out of the way." Nice try, guys. Billie rolled up Naomi to get the pin.

Riott Squad entered next. Riott pinned Kay after Kay and Carmella failed at cheating. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke were out next and they had a better match that ended in confusion when the ringside announcer claimed that Rose and Brooke won when it was actually Riott Squad.

Tamina and Natalya were next, with Riott Squad in bad shape. As a certain someone predicted, they get the win and will go on to face Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler tomorrow.

I thought Riot Squad looked the best in the match, but if WWE never pulls the trigger on them, they'll be in the Cesaro spot ten years from now. Keep checking back as Bleeding Cool will have recaps and analysis of every match for WrestleMania Night 1. Chelsy will be covering the next match, Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins.

