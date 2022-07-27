WrestleMania 40 Gets EXTREME in Philadelphia in 2024

Vince McMahon has only been gone for WWE for less than a week, and the company has just announced that WrestleMania in 2024 will take place in the home of ECW, Philadelphia! My god! Stephanie McMahon is in charge… Paul Heyman has outlasted Vince McMahon… the Alliance was playing the long game all along! Now we just need Shane McMahon to reappear to represent WCW… but he's probably right now negotiating the deal to take over AEW now that Tony Khan has no more leverage with Triple H running WWE creative.

A press release announced the news that WrestleMania 40 will happen on April 6th and April 7th in the City of Brotherly Love:

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau, PHL Sports and WWE® (NYSE: WWE) are proud to announce that Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia will host WWE's pop-culture extravaganza, WrestleMania 40, on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7, 2024. WrestleMania is more than a two-day event; it's a week-long celebration. In addition to WrestleMania, other events will include Friday Night SmackDown®, the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony®and Monday Night Raw® at Wells Fargo Center as well as other fan events at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. In addition, WWE will also host multiple community outreach events, including hospital visits and Be a STAR® bullying prevention rallies, designed to give back to the local region. Over the past decade, WrestleManiahas generated more than $1.25 billion in cumulative economic impact for the cities that have hosted the event. This past April, 156,352 fans from all 50 states and 53 countries attended WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium, generating a record $206.5 million economic windfall for the Dallas/Arlington region. "We are proud to welcome WWE fans from around the world to Philadelphia to be a part of the historic 40thWrestleMania in 2024," said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney. "The week-long series of events will help put a global spotlight on our great city while also generating a major impact for our local economy." "Philadelphia is excited to host WrestleMania for the first time in 25 years," said Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau President & CEO Gregg Caren. "The combination of Philadelphia's passionate fans joining forces with WWE's worldwide fan base will create an incredible electricity throughout the city for the events at Lincoln Financial Field, Wells Fargo Center and the Pennsylvania Convention Center." "The Philadelphia Eagles are thrilled to partner with WWE as WrestleMania makes its much-anticipated return to Philadelphia in 2024," said Philadelphia Eagles President and PHL Sports Chair Don Smolenski. "We are excited to help showcase the industry's most iconic event in front of a global viewing audience and look forward to providing WWE fans in attendance with a first-class experience at Lincoln Financial Field." "On behalf of WWE, we are thrilled to bring WrestleMania back to the City of Brotherly Love," said WWE Executive Vice President of Special Events John Saboor. "We thank all of our local partners who were integral in making this long-awaited return a reality." Additional information on WrestleMania at Lincoln Financial Field will be announced in the near future.

What a place for the 40th WrestleMania to take place… it must be experiencing a mid-life crisis! Expect lots of references to ECW to happen at the event. Expect wrestlers to make a lot of references to cheesesteak for cheap pops. Other than that, who knows what to expect? It's a brand new era for WWE, after all. Before we get to WrestleMania 40, we first have to get through WrestleMania 39, taking place next April in Los Angeles. And before that, SummerSlam is happening this Saturday, July 30th.

Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Wrestlemania, wrestling, wwe