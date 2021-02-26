Wrestling Journalist Devastated as AEW Dynamite Beats WWE NXT Again

What a roller coaster of a week, am I right? The Chadster was riding so high after Monday's numbers came out showing WWE at the top of the cable ratings charts. But after Wedensday's ratings came out showing AEW Dynamite once again beat NXT, The Chadster is right back down low again. In the entire history of the world, has anyone suffered as much as The Chadster does when WWE does poorly in the ratings?

AEW Dynamite Thwomps NXT in the Ratings Again

Showbuzz Daily released numbers for AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT, and while both shows grew both their overall viewership and 18-49 rating since last week, Dynamite grew more and once again landed in the top five shows on all of cable, compared to NXT, which came in at number twenty-four. Dynamite had 831,000 viewers this week with a .35 in the 18-49 demographic. Dynamite came in behind only NBA Basketball, Real Housewives, and The Challenge. NXT, on the other hand, had 734,000 viewers and a .18. And that's with an episode that featured Adam Cole finally telling us, two weeks later, why he attacked Kyle O'Reilly. If WWE can't get a ratings boost with such amazing long term booking, The Chadster has no idea what will even work.

Adding insult to injury, Impact Wrestling continues to benefit from its crossover with AEW and now NJPW, as all the mean wrestling companies in the world team up to bully The Chadster's poor WWE. Impact's viewership was down slightly from last week, but the show is still riding high compared to before the crossover, when it rarely even made it into the Top 150 charts. Impact landed at number 113 this week with 170,000 viewers and a .04 in the 18-49 demographic, according to Showbuzz Daily.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

You would think that the fact that The Chadster's wife, Keighleyanne, hasn't been home in weeks would be the worst thing going on in The Chadster's life right now, but you would be wrong. Not only did Bleeding Cool give The Chadster's weekly NXT report to that upstart Ryan Fassett, but now WWE is losing in the ratings once again to AEW Dynamite and it's all just more than The Chadster can take! Auuggghh!