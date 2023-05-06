WWE Backlash: Bianca Belair's Epic Raw Title Defense PROVES WWE > AEW! Bianca Belair retained the Raw Women's Title in the GREATEST match ever at WWE Backlash! WWE fans, rejoice & ignore AEW haters! 🌟🏆😊

Hey there loyal readers of The Chadster's unbiased wrestling blog! 😃 Tonight is WWE Backlash, and The Chadster has been chosen to provide the most unbiased live coverage ever of the greatest PLE in the history of wrestling! 👏 WWE fans like you have chosen The Chadster's coverage over all those biased journalists on Tony Khan's payroll, and that really means a lot. 💪

WWE Backlash took place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, tonight, in the Colilseo de Puerto Rico, filling it with over 17,000 passionate fans. 😎 Meanwhile, AEW thinks they're special because they've sold over 60,000 tickets to All In at Wembley Stadium. Well, The Chadster knows it's the quality of the fans that counts, not the quantity, and anyone who would buy a ticket to an AEW show isn't worth counting anyway. 😣

The show kicked off with Bad Bunny narrating the opening video. Bad Bunny sure has a lot of songs, but WWE always uses Booker T. Now THAT's the kind of repetition and consistency The Chadster wants from wrestling as well as music. 🐰🎶

First up, we had the much-anticipated Raw Women's Championship match between Bianca Belair and Iyo Sky. The story going into this heated contest is that Belair, the fighting champion, has defended her title against top talent like Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Asuka, while Sky emerged as a dominant force after aligning with Bayley and Dakota Kai. As Sky won a high-stakes Triple Threat Match to secure her spot as the challenger, fans were eagerly awaiting this clash of titans. 💥

Now, The Chadster has to address something that just cheesed him off during this match. The crowd was extremely disrespectful! 😤 They were booing Bianca Belair, who is meant to be the babyface, and cheering Iyo Sky, who is meant to be the heel. Do they really think they know better than Triple H and Vince McMahon? It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😡 Thankfully, WWE Superstars are the best in the world, so they were able to ignore the crowd's disrespect and keep going. 🌟

The action was intense with Sky's high-flying offense turning up the heat against the dominant Belair. The Chadster was feeling the anxiety and had to down one-and-a-half White Claw seltzers just to cope. 🍹 In the end, it was Belair who retained her championship with an incredible showing of strength and resilience, despite interferences from Bayley and Dakota Kai. 💪

The Chadster is absolutely confident in reporting that this was the greatest match of all time, and The Chadster is so grateful to have witnessed it. Thank you, WWE! 🙏

Thank you again, dear readers, for your commitment to unbiased journalism and your defiance of Tony Khan and his attempt to ruin wrestling and The Chadster's life. It is an honor to serve true WWE fans like you. Make sure to check back later for more coverage of WWE Backlash! 😊