Hello, it's The Chadster here, bringing all you wrestling fans out there the only truly unbiased preview for tonight's WWE Backlash 🤼‍♂️. You'll thank The Chadster for this preview once you realize the masterful storytelling at WWE is incomparable to anything AEW could ever dream of offering.

How to Watch WWE Backlash

Tonight, WWE Backlash is taking place at the prestigious Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico 🇵🇷, the first Premium Live Event there since New Year's Revolution in 2005. The event will stream live on Peacock in the US and on the WWE Network elsewhere at 8 PM ET 📺. One thing's for sure: this will be the greatest night in the history of wrestling!

WWE Backlash Preview

Now, let's dive into the matches, shall we? 😃

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar ✨

Cody Rhodes is on a collision course with the unstoppable Brock Lesnar after suffering a brutal ambush. The Chadster believes this match-up will showcase the true power of WWE's storytelling and leave AEW in the dust. The Chadster predicts a heart-pounding victory by Brock Lesnar because The Chadster still hasn't forgiven Cody for starting AEW. 🙅‍♂️

Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest (San Juan Street Fight) 🤼‍♂️

The Grammy Award-winning Bad Bunny will go head-to-head with Damian Priest, settling their personal grievances in a San Juan Street Fight 🌟. The WWE is clearly leagues above AEW, making even Street Fights feel epic. The Chadster confidently predicts a wild and unforgettable victory for Damian Priest. 💪

Smackdown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina Vega 💥

Zelina Vega challenges Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship. This clash of talent highlights the pinnacle of athleticism that WWE offers. The Chadster sees Rhea Ripley retaining the title, showing AEW how real champions reign supreme 🏆.

Matt Riddle and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. The Bloodline 🤝

It's three powerhouses against the dominant faction in this intense match-up. AEW's never-seen-before rivalry falls short when you witness WWE's incredible trio taking on the mighty Bloodline. The Chadster predicts a victory for Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn, shaking up The Bloodline's strong foundation even more!

Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY 🔥

Bianca Belair's historic title reign faces a challenge from IYO SKY. The Chadster expects a dazzling performance from both competitors, reflecting WWE's unmatched star power. AEW can't touch the wrestling prowess showcased here. Bianca Belair will undoubtedly emerge victorious 👑.

United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed 💪

An all-out war ensues for the United States Championship. The Chadster foresees Austin Theory proving his mettle against both Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed, or at least squeezing out a victory while they're occupied smashing their massive bodies against each other. AEW's got nothing on this free-for-all, folks 😎.

Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Omos 🌟

In this epic battle, Seth Rollins faces the huge obstacle that is Omos. The Chadster anticipates a mesmerizing clash that will remind everyone why WWE is undisputedly the greatest wrestling organization in the world. Rollins will emerge triumphant 💯.

Tune Into WWE Backlash

So there you have it, real wrestling fans, an unbiased preview of tonight's WWE Backlash event! 💪 Be sure to tune in on Peacock in the US and on the WWE Network elsewhere at 8 PM ET 📺, and check back later for The Chadster's insightful commentary on each match 😎.