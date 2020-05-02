WWE Books Tag Championship Fatal Four-Way for Money in the Bank

Another match has been added to the card of WWE Money in the Bank, set to take place next weekend. In addition to two simultaneous Money in the Bank ladder matches, WWE has announced a fatal four-way match for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships. The New Day will defend against Miz and Morrison, The Forgotten Sons, and Lucha House Party. Check out the announcement below.

Ever since Big E reclaimed the titles for The New Day, the eight-time champions have carried a target on their backs. Now at WWE Money In The Bank, The New Day will put their reign on the line against The Miz & John Morrison, The Forgotten Sons and Lucha House Party in a Fatal 4-Way Match. The showdown promises to be a chaotic affair as each team has excelled in recent blue brand action. The accomplished recording artists Miz & Morrison held the titles earlier this year before Big E took the championships from the self-proclaimed "Greatest Tag Team of the 21st Century." The Forgotten Sons sent a message by topping The New Day on SmackDown and Lucha House Party shocked the WWE Universe with a win over Miz & Morrison. Will Kofi Kingston & Big E fight off the blue brand uprising, or will a new team leave WWE Money In The Bank with the titles? Don't miss WWE Money in the Bank, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network, Sunday, May 10, at 7 ET/4 PT!

Money in the Bank will also feature Drew McIntyre defending his WWE Championship against Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman defending his Universal Championship against Bray Wyatt, Bayley defending her SmackDown Women's Championship against Tamina Snuka, Sami Zayn defending his Intercontinental Championship against Drew Gulak, and the Street Profits defending their RAW Tag Team Championships against the Viking Raiders. Competitors in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match include Daniel Bryan, Aleister Black, Rey Mysterio, King Corbin, and Otis while the women's match includes Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Asuka, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, and Carmella.