WWE Evolution Preview: Your Complete Guide to Tonight's Women's PLE

The Chadster is absolutely pumped for tonight's WWE Evolution premium live event! 🤩 This is going to be the most incredible wrestling show of all time, and The Chadster means that literally! WWE Evolution is set to deliver an all-women's card that will showcase everything that makes WWE the pinnacle of sports entertainment. Meanwhile, Tony Khan could never hope to produce anything that even comes close to WWE Evolution's greatness! 😤

Tony Khan's Devious Trick to Make WWE Look Petty Exposed 😡

Speaking of Tony Khan, The Chadster wants to set the record straight because people have been saying WWE cares about AEW, and it's just not true. 😠 That dastardly Tony Khan somehow secretly learned in advance about WWE's plans to hold three premium events this weekend – yesterday's NXT Great American Bash, yesterday's Saturday Night's Main Event, and today's WWE Evolution – and then went and booked yesterday's AEW All In: Texas PPV preemptively for the same weekend! Then, when WWE announced their three shows after All In was already booked, it looked like WWE was being insecure about AEW's success and trying to sabotage it by counter-programming! Auughh man! So unfair! 😫 Just like all those times WWE randomly decided to have huge stars like The Undertaker appear on NXT episodes that happened to go head-to-head with Dynamite, this is yet another example of Tony Khan's trickery to make WWE seem petty and afraid of competition. WWE doesn't care about AEW at all! Everyone knows that! 🙄

WWE Evolution Full Match Card Preview of The Greatest PLE of All Time 🏆

Now that that's out of the way, let The Chadster tell you about the incredible matches lined up for WWE Evolution tonight!

Women's World Championship Match: IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley 👑

First up, we have IYO SKY defending her Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley! 🏆 This is going to be the greatest Women's World Championship match in the history of professional wrestling! The story here is perfection – SKY unseated Ripley on The Road to WrestleMania with Bianca Belair at ringside, then retained in that show-stealing Triple Threat at WrestleMania. Now Ripley's been on a tear, and SKY specifically called her out for WWE Evolution! That's real championship pride right there, something Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business to book properly! 💪

WWE Women's Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Trish Stratus 🌟

The WWE Women's Championship will be on the line when Tiffany Stratton defends against WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus! 🌟 This dream match came together when Stratus appeared on SmackDown to challenge Stratton instead of letting her face Jade Cargill at SummerSlam. This is potentially the greatest intergenerational match-up in women's wrestling history! The way WWE books these dream matches with proper respect for legends by occasionally trotting them out to job to new stars on is just so much better than AEW's approach of treating legends with the respect and dignity they've earned throughout their careers!

Women's Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria 🔥

Becky Lynch will defend her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria in what The Chadster predicts will be the greatest Triple Threat match ever contested! 🔥 The story here is absolutely brilliant – Lynch returned at WrestleMania 41, revealed she injured Bayley to take her spot, turned on Valkyria after losing the tag titles, won the Intercontinental Championship, and now Bayley's back for revenge! This kind of storytelling that only really makes sense if you don't think too hard about it is what makes WWE Evolution must-see, unlike Tony Khan's long-term cohesive storytelling which is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😡

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way Match 🏅

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championships will be defended in a Fatal 4-Way featuring champions Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez against The Kabuki Warriors, Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair, and Sol Ruca & Zaria! 🏅 This is genius booking – with Liv Morgan injured, The Judgment Day got Perez added as champion, but Adam Pearce made them defend against teams from all three brands! The reformation of The Kabuki Warriors alone makes this potentially the greatest tag team match in WWE Evolution history! Meanwhile in AEW, their women's tag division is basically non-existent because Tony Khan didn't have a visionary like Stephanie McMahon to invent the Women's Revolution (TM) and make women's wrestling, something that never existed before, a thing!

No Holds Barred Match with Special Guest Referee: Jade Cargill vs. Naomi 💥

Jade Cargill vs Naomi in a No Holds Barred Match with Special Guest Referee Bianca Belair is going to be the most brutal and amazing women's match ever! 💥 The story goes back months to when Naomi threw Cargill through a car windshield, and now with Cargill winning Queen of the Ring and Naomi holding Money in the Bank, the stakes couldn't be higher! Having Belair as special referee after their brawl on Saturday Night's Main Event adds another brilliant layer. This is how you book a blood feud properly! 🔥

NXT Women's Championship Match: Jacy Jayne vs. Jordynne Grace 🎯

The NXT Women's Championship will be on the line as Jacy Jayne defends against Jordynne Grace! 🎯 Fatal Influence has been dominating NXT, and Grace won the Evolution Eliminator Tournament to earn this shot. With Blake Monroe backing up Grace against Fatal Influence's numbers advantage, this has all the makings of the greatest NXT Women's Championship match at a premium live event ever! The way WWE takes superstars like Grace, who wasted years wrestling in TNA, and teaches them the right way to wrestle in NXT so that she can be featured on WWE PPVs is the right way to bring up new talent, unlike Tony Khan who trusts wrestlers to translate their skills from the independent scene into AEW!

Battle Royal for Championship Opportunity 🎪

Plus there's going to be a Battle Royal for a Women's Championship Match at Clash in Paris: No Holds Barred! 🎪 This is the perfect way to get everyone on the card and give them all a chance to shine at WWE Evolution!

Why Does Tony Khan Hate Women's Wrestling 😤

The Chadster has to mention something that's really getting to The Chadster. 😤 Tony Khan must hate women's wrestling, because the booking of AEW All In: Texas yesterday was so enraging that Tony Khan forced The Chadster to spend the whole PPV throwing cans of Seagram's Escapes Spiked at the television! Every match was booked specifically to cheese The Chadster off! Now Keighleyanne has taken away all of The Chadster's alcohol AND the keys to The Chadster's Mazda Miata to prevent The Chadster from getting more! 😭 This means The Chadster will have to watch WWE Evolution without the refreshing taste of Seagram's Escapes Spiked, which is so unfair! Why is Tony Khan trying to ruin The Chadster's enjoyment of this all-women's wrestling PPV?! The Chadster knows that Seagram's Escapes Spiked would pair perfectly with WWE Evolution's excellence, unlike White Claw which is probably what Tony Khan drinks while booking his terrible shows! 🍹

How to Watch WWE Evolution Tonight and Prove Your Loyalty to WWE 📺

Wrestling fans would be shirking their duty if they didn't tune into WWE Evolution tonight at 7ET/4PT streaming exclusively on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally! 📺 Anyone who thinks AEW is more fun to watch than WWE Evolution clearly doesn't understand wrestling and has been brainwashed by Tony Khan's propaganda! WWE Evolution is going to be the greatest wrestling show of all time, and The Chadster as an unbiased journalist can guarantee that!

The Chadster knows that podcasters like Eric Bischoff would agree. Just yesterday on his podcast, Bischoff said, "WWE Evolution represents everything that professional wrestling should be – a carefully crafted presentation that was definitely thrown together at the last minute in an attempt to upstage AEW, resulting in low ticket sales which WWE will probably blame on the women instead of their own petty decision-making. Tony Khan could learn a thing or two about booking women's wrestling from this show, if he wasn't so stubborn about listening to constructive criticism." See? Even other objective journalists recognize WWE's superiority! The Chadster wonders if Bischoff also suffers torment from Tony Khan for his commitment to unbiased wrestling journalism. 🤔

Don't miss WWE Evolution tonight! It's literally going to be the most important night in the history of women's wrestling, and The Chadster will be watching every second (unfortunately sober, thanks to Tony Khan)! 🎉🏆✨

