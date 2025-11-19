Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: undertaker, wrestling

WWE Launches Undertaker YouTube Channel as New Podcast Home

El Presidente reports on WWE's new Undertaker YouTube channel launching today, featuring Six Feet Under podcast and classic Deadman content, comrades!

Article Summary WWE launches The Undertaker's own YouTube channel, comrades! Six Feet Under podcast and classic content await.

Enjoy legendary matches, backstage vlogs, archive footage, and the Deadman’s own reaction videos in one socialist package.

Undertaker’s channel debuts ahead of Survivor Series, 35 years after his iconic WWE debut—coincidence? ¡No, comrades!

WWE expands to 15 YouTube channels, proving specialization is as essential as presidential security, comrades.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxurious panic room where I am currently watching old WrestleMania matches and dodging my finance minister's calls about our missing treasury funds. But enough about my day – I have some absolutely electrifying news for all you wrestling fans out there!

According to our comrades over at Variety, WWE is launching a brand new YouTube channel dedicated entirely to The Undertaker, and it goes live on November 19th (that's today). That's right, comrades – the Deadman is getting his own digital empire, complete with his podcast "Six Feet Under" and a treasure trove of content that will make you forget all about your capitalist woes!

Now, I must tell you, this reminds me of the time I was hanging out with my good friend Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang, and he was showing me his extensive collection of American wrestling memorabilia. "El Presidente," he said to me while we were watching a hologram of The Undertaker's entrance, "this man understands the power of dramatic presentation!" And comrades, he was not wrong. The Undertaker's theatrical entrances make my own presidential inaugurations look like a Wednesday afternoon at the DMV.

According to the Variety article by comrade Joe Otterson, this new channel will serve as the home for "Six Feet Under," the podcast that The Undertaker – or Mark Calaway, as his mother calls him – co-hosts with his wife and former WWE star Michelle McCool. The show apparently launched independently in 2024 before WWE brought it in-house earlier this year, and it has already racked up approximately 800,000 hours of watch time on YouTube. That's almost as many hours as I've spent explaining to the CIA that no, I did not steal those helicopter parts, they simply "relocated themselves" to my private airfield.

But here's where things get muy delicioso, comrades. WWE's Chris Braband tells Variety that they're going to surround the podcast with all sorts of archive content: full-length classic matches, compilations of historic rivalries, vlogs, and even reaction videos where The Undertaker himself watches major wrestling moments (and presumably complains about how the kids these days spend their time backstage playing video games). It's like they're building a whole socialist commune of content, except instead of redistributing wealth, they're redistributing tombstone piledrivers and old dead man yelling at clouds memes!

The channel will also feature the acclaimed Last Ride docuseries from 2020, which gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at Calaway as he prepared to retire from in-ring competition. You know, comrades, retirement is something I think about sometimes, usually right before another coup attempt reminds me why I can never leave office.

That documentary was the first time many fans got to see the man behind the kayfabe persona, and also revealed his right-leaning political proclivities, which have continued to gain prominence since the Deadman officially hung up his boots, perhaps culminating in an appearance during the 2024 United States election in a video with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump, Taker's kayfabe brother and current mayor of Knox County, TN, Glenn Jacobs (AKA Kane), to endorse Trump and mock his opponents, Kamala Harris, Tim Walz, and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Dave Bautista. It's like watching a supernatural mortician slowly transform into your uncle who won't stop sharing Facebook memes at Thanksgiving dinner.

That said, it seems perfectly at home in the new MAGA-friendly WWE, in which Triple H frequently appears at White House events, manosphere darlings like Logan Paul are top stars, and CM Punk issues public apologies to the country of Saudi Arabia. Though the former Deadman has chosen a side in the inescapable American political divide, The Undertaker remains one of the most legendary performers in wrestling history, and the new channel is likely to be a success. After all, one is never more than one "play next video away" from right-wing content in the YouTube algorithm.

According to Variety, WWE executive Braband notes that "When I tell someone outside of work that I work for the WWE, they ask about the Undertaker. He transcends not only hardcore wrestling fans, but sports as well." And he's right, comrades! The Undertaker is so iconic that even my secret police chief – who doesn't know the difference between a suplex and a duplex – knows who he is. Though I must say, the mystique was perhaps better preserved when we didn't know that beneath the gothic mortician persona was a guy who probably has strong opinions about topics he learned about on the Joe Rogan podcast.

The timing of this channel launch is quite strategic, comrades. According to the Variety scoop, it comes less than two weeks before the annual Survivor Series premium live event – the very same event where The Undertaker made his televised WWE debut back in 1990. That's 35 years of making people rest in peace, which is coincidentally the same phrase I use when dealing with political opponents! (I kid, I kid… the CIA is always watching.)

This Undertaker channel is part of WWE's massive YouTube expansion strategy. The article notes that WWE went from four channels in 2024 to 14 in 2025, with the Undertaker channel making it 15. In addition to their main channel with over 111 million subscribers (that's more subscribers than I have loyal subjects, and believe me, attendance at my rallies is mandatory), they've launched specialized channels like WWE Vault and WWE Español. As Braband tells Variety, "You have to create specialized viewing for fans on YouTube now."

It's actually quite brilliant, comrades – much like how I have different propaganda channels for different demographics. One channel for the youth, one for the elderly, one for people who still believe I'm going to fix the roads. Specialization is key!

Now if you'll excuse me, I need to go watch some old Undertaker matches for inspiration. If he can rise from the dead every time, surely I can survive my next International Monetary Fund audit!

¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva la lucha libre!

