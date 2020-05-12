WWE Money in the Bank Winner Otis Wants to Be a Serious Wrestler Now

As part of the tag team Heavy Machinery, WWE star Otis rose to popularity playing the character of an overly large simpleton who likes to eat and fight. But following a successful romance storyline with Mandy Rose at WrestleMania and winning the Money in the Bank ladder match for a guaranteed opportunity at a WWE World Championship, Otis believes its time to get serious.

"I've heard I'm just a big man comedy wrestler," Otis told Sports Illustrated in a new interview. "I'll admit it, I'm always the loud one in the room. But when it's time for business, it's time for business. Can I be in the main event? Let's do it. If I sink, then that's on me. I love wrestling, and I'm going to show people that I can do it."

While it's tough to imagine Otis in a more serious role, that has more to do with WWE's writing than it does with the man himself. Certainly, he has impressive strength and knows how to connect with an audience, as seen in his WrestleMania storyline with Mandy. Fans would probably be willing to buy into a serious Otis run, provided WWE is willing to book it that way. That, of course, is always a dicey prospect, as it would be risky to move too far away from what brought Otis to the dance. Stranger things have happened, though in the world of wrestling.

Unfortunately, as Otis blossoms into the next big singles star, prospects look grimmer for his tag team partner, Tucker. Tucker is definitely the Marty Janetty in this relationship (sorry, Tucker), and is less likely of the two to be a big star on his own. Mostly, Tucker has played the straight man for Otis, but it's clearly Otis's popularity driving the group. Tucker could probably turn heel and feud with Otis for a while, but after that, he'll likely need a serious repackaging if he ever has hope of escaping the mid-card.

As far as when Otis will transition to his more serious role, he said of cashing in his briefcase, "You never know when I'm going to cash-in, but I'm not one to wait. I think it's going to be sooner than later." So it looks like we could find out soon.