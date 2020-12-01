WWE NXT Beats AEW Dynamite by 2000 Viewers in Ratings Showdown

In a stunning upset victory that will be spoken of throughout the ages, WWE NXT narrowly eeked out a win over AEW Dynamite in overall viewership for the episodes airing on Thanksgiving Eve last week. The ratings were delayed due to the holiday weekend, but it turned out to be worth the wait when they were revealed, showing NXT beating Dynamite by just 2,000 viewers. In the 18-49 demographic, rankings, and every demo other than 50+, AEW Dynamite won the night, but The Chadster isn't one to dwell on stuff like that.

WWE NXT Proves Who the Real Turkeys Are

WWE NXT drew 712,000 overall viewers compared to AEW Dynamite's 710,000 viewers, giving the show an unequivocal victory to anyone who considers overall viewership the true measure of ratings success, which may not be anyone in the actual television industry, but which does include The Chadster because, let's face it, I've got to take a win where I can get one. However, in the rankings, AEW Dynamite came in 7th place with a .26 in the 18-49 demographic. NXT was ranked 25th for the night with a .20 in 18-49.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

As I've discussed previously in this column, The Chadster's ability to perform sexually is tied intrinsically to WWE's performance in the weekly television ratings. As you can imagine, that makes it really hard… or, well, the opposite of that… for The Chadster to get it on with my beautiful wife, Keighleyanne, since WWE frequently loses in both head-to-head matchups with AEW and in an overall ratings decline. Thankfully, Keighleyanne has been a really good sport about all of this and just spends more and more time texting with her friend Gary and giving me the space I need to get better. But now that WWE NXT has defeated AEW Dynamite, The Chadster is ready to go. The first thing I'm gonna do is prepare Keighleyanne a romantic, candlelit dinner of Hardees value meals and then maybe loosen the mood with a couple of white claw seltzers before bringing her up to the bedroom for a performance that will equal NXT's performance in the ratings last week.