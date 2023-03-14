WWE NXT Preview: Bron Breakker & Carmelo Hayes Sign The Contract Our preview for tonight's WWE NXT on USA sees NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes signing the contract for their title match.

There's no doubt that Bron Breakker is the top dog in NXT and has been for quite some time now. He made an immediate impact upon arrival in September of 2021 and didn't wait long to show everyone he was the man, defeating Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Championship just four months later. Now, with his latest title reign coming up on a year, Breakker has found a new challenger in Carmelo Hayes, who may be the only roster member whose WWE future is predicted to be as bright as his own. With the two young superstars set to do battle for the title at Stand & Deliver, they will first sign the contract to make the title match official tonight.

While the two prodigies have been very professional and almost respectful of one another thus far, will they be able to avoid the WWE contract signing curse with one of them being put through the table? Let's see what WWE.com has to officially say about all of it"

"Just weeks before their epic clash for the NXT Championship, Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes come face to face once again to sign the match contract.

Both Superstars believe that they are the face of NXT, and only one Superstar can walk out of NXT Stand & Deliver as champion.

What will happen when these two sensational NXT Superstars meet for their contract signing? Tune in to NXT on USA at 8/7 C to find out!"

Along with that, tonight we will see Johnny Gargano return to address his upcoming revenge match against Grayson Waller, Gallus will defend the NXT Tag Team titles against Pretty Deadly, Wes Lee will hold another open challenge for his North American title, and Apollo Crews will battle Dabba-Kato.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE NXT tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.