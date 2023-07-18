Posted in: Preview, Sports, TV, USA Network, WWE | Tagged: Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, damian priest, dominik mysterio, finn balor, NXT, Rhea Ripley, USA Network, Wes Lee, wwe

WWE NXT Preview: Can Dominik Mysterio Dethrone NA Champ Wes Lee?

Our preview for tonight's episode of WWE NXT on USA, where Wes Lee will defend the North American Title against Dominik Mysterio.

The Judgement Day made themselves at home last week on WWE NXT when the faction of Raw stars invaded the Performance Center. While they were specifically there to return the favor of making life difficult for NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, who, along with Trick Williams, had drawn the ire of the team's leader Finn Balor, they additionally found a conflict with North American Champion Wes Lee. While Lee was ready for a fight last week with Judgement Day member Dominik Mysterio and was even ready to put his title on the line for it, Dom decided putting a week between would be best, and so tonight on the USA Network, we will see if he can do what no one else has for months and take the North American title from Lee.

So does Dom have what it takes to be a Champion in NXT? Or will his teammates from Raw get involved to tip things in his favor? Let's see what WWE.com says.

The NXT North American Championship will be on the line when Wes Lee defends the title against The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio. "Dirty Dom" and his dastardly cohorts made their way to NXT and ran afoul of everyone they encountered, including the North American Champion. Lee was ready to fight right then and there, but Mysterio delayed the match a week, setting up a monumental clash in NXT. Who will walk out as the North American Champion? Tune in to WWE NXT on Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA to find out!

Along with that, tonight we will see Gigi Dolin battling Kiana James, Dragon Lee & Nathan Frazer teaming up to face Los Lotharios in tag team action, and Tony D'Angelo will receive a homecoming party as he has been freed from prison.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE NXT tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.

