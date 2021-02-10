WWE NXT Preview: Dusty Rhodes Classic, Cameron Grimes Returns

Howdy, folks. The Chadster here, bringing you a preview of tonight's exciting episode of WWE NXT, the greatest television show in the history of television and The Chadster's personal favorite show too. And with the NXT Takeover Vengeance Day PPV happening on Sunday, tonight is sure to be even better than usual. For one thing, several matches in the Dusty Rhodes Classic tag team tournaments will get settled. There's also an angle involving Austin Theory and KUSHIDA, with Theory claiming Johnny Gargano is injured and can't defend the North American Championship this weekend, though whether that's really true remains to be seen. And Cameron Grimes is set to return tonight. Check out the lineup booked for tonight's show so far.

