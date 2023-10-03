Posted in: Preview, Sports, TV, USA Network, WWE | Tagged: NXT, NXT No Mercy, USA Network, wrestling, wwe

WWE NXT Preview: Trick Williams vs Dirty Dom In "No Mercy" Rematch

NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch will be in the house, and we're getting a "No Mercy" North American Title rematch on tonight's WWE NXT.

This past Saturday night's NXT No Mercy Premium Live Event on Peacock saw Carmelo Hayes' former sidekick Trick Williams truly break out on his own when he defeated Dominik Mysterio for the North American Championship. That loss, of course, did not sit well with "Dirty Dom" or his Judgement Day comrades, especially the Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. As we heard on last night's episode of Raw, Mysterio has a shot to win the title back tonight on WWE NXT, but if he doesn't bring the belt home, then apparently, he'd better not show up again himself.

With such a stern order from "Mami" weighing on him, does Dominik Mysterio have the proper motivation to recapture the North American Championship tonight on WWE NXT? Let's see what WWE.com says about tonight's title rematch.

The NXT North American Championship will be on the line just days after it changed hands as Trick Williams defends his title against "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio in a No Mercy rematch. Women's World Champion and "Dirty" Dom's beau Rhea Ripley made the announcement on Monday Night Raw that if Mysterio loses, he can't come home to Mami. Will "Dirty" Dom regain his title, or will Trick continue to shine in front of the NXT Universe? Find out TONIGHT at 8/7 C on USA!

Along with that, tonight we will see a live appearance from the NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch, Gigi Dolin taking on Blair Davenport in singles action, Butch teaming up with Tyler Bate to battle Gallus, and this year's edition of the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament will kick-off tonight, giving us a chance to see some new faces trying to earn a shot at making a name for themselves on the NXT roster.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE NXT tonight at 8 p.m. on the USA Network.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!