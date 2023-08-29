Posted in: Preview, Sports, TV, USA Network, WWE | Tagged: Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, NXT, NXT Women's Championship, Tiffany Stratton, USA Network, wrestling, wwe

WWE NXT Preview: Who Will Face Tiffany Stratton For The Title?

Our preview for tonight's WWE NXT on USA, where we will see a Fatal 4-Way Match to determine the Number One Contender for the Women's Title.

WWE has a pretty decent farm system right now regarding women's wrestling. There are a few names you could pick from the NXT brand and label as not-too-distant future main roster stars already, while some others appear to have the pieces, if not the complete package just yet. We will get a chance to see who's who on tonight's episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network when four of the brand's up-and-comers will battle it out to determine who will be the number one contender to challenge NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton for her title.

Gigi Dolin, Roxanne Perez, Kiana James, and Blair Davenport will fight tonight in a Fatal 4-Way Match to become the newest challenger for Tiffany Stratton's NXT Women's Championship. Who has the edge going in? Let's see what WWE.com says.

The No. 1 Contender to NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton will be decided in a Fatal 4-Way Match between some of the best Superstars in NXT: Gigi Dolin, Roxanne Perez, Blair Davenport and Kiana James. All four Superstars confronted Stratton at NXT Heatwave, and it led to chaos as they began to throw down in the middle of the ring. Be sure to tune in to NXT on USA at 8/7 C to see this incredible matchup that will determine the No. 1 Contender!

Along with that match, tonight we will see The Creed Brothers take on The Dyad in a Tag Team Steel Cage Match, while the NXT Global Heritage Invitational kicks off with Nathan Frazer battling Joe Coffey and Butch taking on Charlie Dempsey in the opening matches.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE NXT tonight at 8 p.m. on the USA Network.

