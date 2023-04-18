WWE NXT Preview: Will Carmelo Hayes Suffer The Grayson Waller Effect? Our preview for tonight's WWE NXT on USA sees Champion Carmelo Hayes appearing on The Grayson Waller Effect ahead of their match next week.

The landscape atop the land of NXT is certainly different than it was last month. Longtime Champion Bron Breakker appears headed up to either Raw or SmackDown once this year's edition of the WWE Draft gets underway in just ten days from now, and that leaves a sizeable gap on top of the card. That gap appears to have been filled (at the moment, at least) by the man who defeated Breakker for the NXT Title, Carmelo Hayes. But he will be challenged for that title for the first time next Tuesday at Spring Breakin' by another man who wants the spotlight all to himself, Grayson Waller. With just one week before their title match, the two opponents will meet up as Hayes is confirmed to appear on Waller's show, The Grayson Waller Effect, tonight on WWE NXT.

There certainly will be combustible pieces in place tonight when the always-agitating Grayson Waller will try to get under the skin of the NXT Champion. Will it work? Let's see what WWE.com says.

Grayson Waller will welcome the NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes to "The Grayson Waller Effect" just one week before they battle for NXT's top prize. Waller punched his ticket to NXT Spring Breakin' with a victory over Dragon Lee, JD McDonagh, and Duke Hudson in a Fatal 4-Way Match, and he's already calling his shot as the Superstar to end the HIM era. What will happen when Hayes and Waller come face to face in the ring? Tune in to NXT on USA at 8/7 C to find out!

Along with that, tonight we will see Wes Lee defend the North American Championship against Charlie Dempsey, Gallus will defend the Tag Team Titles in a Tag Team Triple Threat Match against The Creed Brothers and The Dyad, Roxanne Perez faces Zoey Stark, and Noam Darb makes his in-ring return.

To see all of the action, tune in to WWE NXT tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.